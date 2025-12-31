Humboldt Holiday Trail raises $5,460 in inaugural season

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT — The City of Humboldt is sharing a wrap-up of the inaugural Humboldt Holiday Trail held at the city campground, describing the event as a success in both fundraising and community engagement.

City of Humboldt said, “The Holiday Trail welcomed 499 vehicles and raised $5,460 for local community and non-profit organizations. Each participating group volunteered for one night at the admission gate and received the proceeds collected during its shift.”

Beyond fundraising, the event offered a festive holiday experience throughout December, helping bring residents and visitors together during the holiday season, the city said on social media.

The city extended thanks to the community for its support, as well as to event sponsors whose contributions made the project possible. Officials say sponsor support not only helped deliver the 2025 event but also allows planning to begin for the 2026 Humboldt Holiday Trail.

As a thank-you to residents, the city will host a special Walk Night on Tuesday, Dec. 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., giving the public an opportunity to experience the trail on foot and view the displays up close.

Mayor Rob Muench also acknowledged the community’s involvement, “Thanks everyone for coming out and to everyone involved in making the first year a success. Looking forward to bigger and better next year.”