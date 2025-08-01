Humboldt, George Gordon First Nation join CEDI program

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT — The City of Humboldt and George Gordon First Nation have announced their participation in the Community Economic Development Initiative (CEDI), a national program jointly delivered by Cando (the Council for the Advancement of Native Development Officers) and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM).

In a news release, the city stated, “George Gordon First Nation and the City of Humboldt are one of eight partnerships across Canada to embark on this three-year First Nation–municipal collaboration program, which runs from 2024 to 2027.”

CEDI supports First Nations and neighbouring municipalities in building respectful and equitable partnerships, as well as developing capacity for long-term planning related to joint community economic development and land use.

“I am pleased to participate in this important initiative with Humboldt,” said Chief Shawn Longman. “We recognize that working together to address our economic challenges will strengthen our relationship and the regional economy, and move our communities forward.”

“Together, we recognize that long-term partnerships are anchored in a solid foundation. The CEDI program opens the way for our communities to create economic and social advantages for all citizens,” the release said.

Jennifer Fitzpatrick, Humboldt’s director of cultural services, said in her report: “On June 4, a number of elected officials from GGFN and the city, along with administration from the two organizations, met for the first in-person workshop. There was an overall sense of progress and optimism after that first workshop. Further workshops and meetings will take place over the next 18 months.”

“I am confident that our shared goals for local economic development will foster benefits that extend to many aspects of community building,” said Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench. “CEDI is giving us the framework to work together to achieve strong local results in each of our communities.”

Fitzpatrick added: “Based on the ideas generated and the optimism following workshop 1, there is a great opportunity for both communities to learn more about each other, develop new relationships and foster economic development.”

Communities participating in the CEDI program benefit from facilitated monthly working group meetings, biannual workshops, and tools focused on wise practices in relationship and capacity building.

This support helps the participating communities build the capacity needed for joint economic development planning, strengthen government-to-government partnerships, improve inter-community relationships, and enhance the overall quality of life in the region.

CEDI is one of the few national programs in Canada focused specifically on joint economic development between First Nations and municipalities. Since its inception in 2013, more than 35 community partnerships have participated in CEDI.

The initiative is funded by Indigenous Services Canada.