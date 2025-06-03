Humboldt firefighters helping fight northern wildfires

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NORTHEAST — Northeast Saskatchewan fire departments are responding to help battle the northern forest fires across the province.

“The Humboldt Fire Department is currently deploying groups of four firefighters at a time,” Mike Kwasnica, Chief of the Humboldt Fire Department, told SaskToday.ca. “Each group will do a four-day tour. We have committed to a minimum of 12 days to start.”

Kwasnica said they have been in discussions with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) for a while and were put on notice last week.

“We did receive a request to assist in the Weyakwin fire on Friday, to provide a pumper starting on Saturday.”

At present, Kwasnica said they have been asked to protect structures within the Weyakwin area.

A large number of departments have been asked to assist, he said.

“This is the time our mutual aid agreements must be up to date, and our neighbours have been notified that we may call upon them if a large emergency occurs within our borders while we have equipment out.”