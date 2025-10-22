Humboldt eyes provincial heritage status for historic water tower

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT — The City of Humboldt is moving closer to nominating its historic water tower for provincial heritage designation, a step that would recognize one of Saskatchewan’s rare architectural landmarks.

The proposal, discussed at a recent executive committee meeting, follows encouragement from the province’s Heritage Resources Branch to seek the higher designation. The tower has been recognized as a municipal heritage property since 2002, giving the city regulatory control over its preservation.

Director of Cultural Services Jennifer Fitzpatrick said in her report to council that the Municipal Heritage Advisory Committee supports submitting a nomination to the province.

“Given its rich historical and architectural significance, the proposed nomination for provincial heritage status not only acknowledges the tower’s past role in community infrastructure but also celebrates its value as a public and interpretive asset,” Fitzpatrick said.

Built between 1914 and 1915, the water tower was part of Humboldt’s first municipal waterworks and sewerage project. Standing about 29 metres (95 feet) tall, the tower includes a steel tank roughly 20 feet in diameter encased within a wood-and-steel frame. It served as the city’s main water supply until 1977.

Architecturally, the structure’s “coastal lighthouse” design is unique to the Prairies. The Humboldt and District Museum notes that only four such towers remain in Saskatchewan, making it a distinctive part of the province’s built heritage.

After being decommissioned, the tower underwent extensive restoration. Today, it features an interior spiral staircase with 143 steps leading to an observation deck that offers panoramic views of the region. It is open for public tours during the summer months and remains a popular local landmark.

Fitzpatrick said provincial designation would help boost awareness and tourism, while formally recognizing the site’s contribution to the province’s heritage.

“This would help promote Humboldt’s heritage on a provincial level,” she said.

According to the Heritage Resources Branch, provincial heritage designation provides legal protection under The Heritage Property Act and makes sites eligible for Saskatchewan Heritage Foundation grant funding and expert conservation advice. Designated properties also receive a bronze plaque, a statement of significance, and permission to use the official provincial heritage property symbol for signage and promotional materials.

The last publication listing Saskatchewan’s provincial heritage properties, released in 2019, recorded just 52 designated sites across the province, including the Humboldt Post Office, which now houses the city’s museum.

If council approves the nomination, Fitzpatrick said the application process would take about six months, with a potential designation celebration in 2026.