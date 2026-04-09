Humboldt Broncos memorial projects advance ahead of anniversary

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Broncos Memorials Committee is providing an update on key projects honouring the 2017-18 Humboldt Broncos ahead of the anniversary of the April 6, 2018, bus crash.

Work continues at the crash site, where a contract has been awarded for asphalt paving of the parking lot and pathways. Construction is scheduled to take place this year, marking a significant step toward making the site accessible for visitors, according to the April 2 City of Humboldt media release.

Initial site preparation began in October 2024 and included earth moving, pathway development and the creation of a seating area.

The media release said the next phase of the project will focus on building a monument to honour the 16 people who lost their lives and the 13 others who were injured. The memorial site is located about 170 kilometres northeast of Humboldt, at the intersection of Highways 35 and 335 near Tisdale.

In Humboldt, work is also continuing on plans for a future community recreation facility that will incorporate tribute elements. The city is collaborating with the Rec-Create Committee, a community-driven group guiding the project.

While the original tribute centre proposal did not receive a major construction grant, the vision for a meaningful community space remains. Plans for the facility include elements reflecting the global outpouring of support following the tragedy according to the release.

“Eight years later, we continue to carry the memory of the 2017-18 Humboldt Broncos with us in everything we do,” Mayor Rob Muench said. “These projects are about more than remembrance; they are about creating spaces where families, residents and visitors can reflect, heal and feel connected.”

The City of Humboldt says it remains committed to ensuring all memorial initiatives are developed with care, respect and intention.

People interested in volunteering or contributing financially can find more information on the Humboldt Broncos Tribute Campaign website.