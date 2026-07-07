Humboldt backs plan for new recreation and cultural facility

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt city council has endorsed a community-led vision for a new recreation and cultural facility and approved $250,000 to advance planning for the proposed project.

Council approved the next steps at its June 22 meeting after receiving the final report from the Rec-Create Humboldt Steering Committee, which recommends developing an integrated facility featuring a second ice surface, an indoor sport court and a multi-use performing arts space.

According to the report, the recommendation is based on extensive consultation with local organizations and user groups, many of which identified a lack of space as a barrier to expanding programs, hosting events and providing additional opportunities for residents.

Council directed city administration to begin the next phase of project development, including preliminary planning, design work and the development of a funding strategy. The goal is to bring the project to a shovel-ready stage so it is positioned to pursue future funding opportunities.

Mayor Rob Muench said the report provides a long-term vision for recreation and culture in the community.

“Rec-Create Humboldt has provided council with a thoughtful, community-driven roadmap for the future. This approach allows us to build on that momentum, position ourselves for future funding opportunities, and ensure we are planning for the needs of our community for decades to come,” Muench said.

Council also recognized members of the Rec-Create Humboldt Steering Committee for volunteering their time to consult with stakeholders, assess community needs and develop recommendations to support recreation, sport, wellness and culture in Humboldt and the surrounding region.

The committee’s final report is available on the city’s Rec-Create Humboldt webpage.