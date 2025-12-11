Humboldt approves 2026 budget with about 5 per cent tax, utility hikes

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt city council has approved the 2026 operating and capital budgets after a full day of deliberations on Dec. 1, confirming a 5.01 per cent property tax increase and a 5.19 per cent utility rate increase. Compared to other cities, the City of Melfort has proposed a 3.36 per cent increase for 2026.

Mayor Rob Muench guided the review of all operating cost centres, capital plans and future project priorities. The city’s total 2026 budget includes over $24 million in revenues, $17.2 million in operating expenses and nearly $8.2 million in capital spending.

Humboldt administration said in their budget report the tax increase is required to maintain service levels and continue contributing to reserves for aging infrastructure. Major pressures include an anticipated $194,080 increase to wages and benefits and an additional $130,670 in service-level requests according to the budget report presented to council.

Utility rates are rising due to operating costs tied to the new Wastewater Treatment Facility and the addition of a utility operator, the council noted. The project has an increase of $239,290.

The 2026 capital plan includes water main replacements, street reconstruction and airport runway work, much of which will proceed only if grant funding is secured. Key projects include:

13th Street water main and road reconstruction (Fifth Ave. to Eighth Ave.): $1.16 million in 2026, $483,000 in 2027.

10th Street paving (Ninth Ave. to 12th Ave.): $456,100.

Airport runway improvements, conditional on a CAP grant: $176,000 total, city share $88,000.

Council also endorsed major fleet and equipment upgrades, including:

$120,000 for a municipal video inspection system

$432,000 for a new sewer jetting unit

$265,000 for a replacement tractor

$156,800 for asphalt and concrete crushing

Council removed a proposed joint project to pave Golf Course Road from 8th Avenue to Water Ridge Crescent after residents raised concerns. The decision does not affect the budget’s tax or utility increases it said in the report to council. The project may return in 2026 depending on local improvement petition support from property owners.

Several larger projects remain conditional on external funding, including:

Urban Highway Connector Program resurfacing for Kruse Road and Andreason Road ($569,000, city share $65,000).

Ninth Street water main and road reconstruction, linked to the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund. The city’s share would be $490,480 if funding is approved.

The city anticipates carrying $10.1 million in external debt at the end of 2025. The 2026 budget allocates $448,097 toward servicing that debt.

The report from city administration says the budget emphasizes long-term sustainability through increased reserve contributions and continued reliance on segmented reporting to link costs directly to tax and utility impacts.

Residents can view the full 2026 consolidated budget at humboldt.ca.