Humboldt among communities getting new classrooms in $58M plan

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT – The Government of Saskatchewan has announced an investment of $58 million for relocatable classrooms across the province. Of the 76 new classrooms, one is earmarked for Humboldt in the northeast.

The Horizon School Division confirmed that progress continues on the installation of portable classrooms at Humboldt Public School (HPS) and Humboldt Collegiate Institute (HCI). The classrooms were delivered on Dec. 20, 2024, with much of the tie-in work completed during the holiday break. At HCI, preparatory work is well underway, including the installation of construction fencing, relocation of power and cameras, and the completion of pilings. Once delivered, both portables will undergo final preparations to ensure they are fully operational and ready for student use.

While the majority of relocatable classrooms will be allocated to the fastest-growing cities of Regina and Saskatoon, other communities such as Clavet, Corman Park, Humboldt, Lloydminster, Martensville, Pilot Butte, Warman and Weyburn will also receive relocatables to address space pressures.

School divisions are set to begin procurement and target installation before September.