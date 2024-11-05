Human remains found on 19th Street East identified

Investigators have identified the human remains located in a wooded area along the 400 Block of 19th Street East as a 41-year-old man who was last seen in July.

Prince Albert police announced on Monday that the remains had been identified as Darcy Rabbitskin. Investigators are asking for information about the last time Rabbitskin was seen in Prince Albert. Anyone with information about his death is also asked to contact police.

Rabbitskin’s family reported him missing to police on Oct. 22 after they saw a media release advising the public human remains had been found on Oct. 17. Police say the family last saw him in July 2024.

The Prince Albert Police Service briefly with Rabbitskin on July 16, 2024. At the time, he was wearing a purple and blue t-shirt, blue jeans, grey shoes, and had long hair.

A forensic anthropologist and forensic pathologist assisted investigators in identifying the remains.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.