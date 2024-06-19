Human remains found following fire in North Battleford

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is investigating the cause and origin of a fire in North Battleford where firefighters discovered human remains.

The fire occurred just before 8 p.m. on June 15 on the 900 Block of 105th Street in North Battleford. Firefighters located human remains on the site two days later while investigating the blaze.

The SPSA is now investigating. The cause of the individual’s death and the fire have not been established.

The deceased has not been identified. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Battlefords RCMP are monitoring the file and will begin an investigation if the SPSA or the autopsy determine the death was due to foul play.