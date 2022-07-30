Missing 5-year-old found deceased

Update: Saturday 2:37 p.m.

Dawson Romeo was located deceased this afternoon near the area he was last seen on July 29. His family has been notified and our thoughts are with them this difficult time.

Initial investigation has determined his death is not suspicious in nature.

Hudson Bay RCMP thanks the community groups, organizations and local residents that assisted in the search.

Late Friday evening the Hudson Bay RCMP announced that they are seeking the public’s assistance locating a 5-year-old boy reporting missing in the Rural Municipality of Hudson Bay.

Dawson Romeo was last seen at approximately 7:15 p.m. on July 29, walking west from a residence approximately 5 km southwest of Hudson Bay – the closest intersection is Township Road 450 and Range Road 2041.

Romeo is approximately 42 inches tall, with a slim build and blond hair.

He is autistic and non-verbal, but does make sounds which people searching for him may be able to hear. Romeo was not wearing clothes the last time he was seen.

Hudson Bay RCMP ask area residents to check their properties for signs of Dawson. Anyone with information should contact Hudson Bay RCMP at 310-RCMP, or 911 in an emergency.