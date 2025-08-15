Hudson Bay Heritage Park set for fun-filled Heritage Day Aug. 16

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

​

HUDSON BAY — The Hudson Bay Heritage Park is gearing up for Heritage Day on Saturday, Aug. 16.

Hudson Bay Heritage Park manager Brooklyn Schade told SaskToday the park will be ready for the day with several activities for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s our most important fundraiser and we rely on the revenue every year. It’s put on by the board of the Heritage Park, staff and valued volunteers with sponsorship by many generous community businesses and organizations.

“The Heritage Park is so lucky to have railroader and bridge-building friends. Just in time, the big bridge job is complete and ready for train rides on Heritage Day. Amazing work,” said the Hudson Bay Heritage Park on social media.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. at the park, and the Heritage Park will open to visitors at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Heritage Park activities include bouncy castles, sandpit digging, train rides, tea leaf readings with Carman Tuleta, the Loiselle Creek Petting Zoo, axe throwing and face painting, as well as oven-baked bread, cinnamon buns and pizza, bingo, a 50/50 draw, and threshing and sawmill demonstrations.

The sound stage will feature local entertainment from noon to 6 p.m., with the beer gardens open during the same hours. Entertainers include Station 3 Band, Emily Hallen, Ellen Kulyk, Brooke Andrews, Corinne Severieght, Robin Belhumeur with son Jasper, Harold Hawley, Austin Padalec with band, Trever Kostiew, French Alain and Cole Chasse, Whiskey Creek, Marcel Deleronde and Rusty Cameron.

The Hudson Bay Fire Department will host its annual street dance with the band Magnum taking the stage. Gates open at 8 p.m. with admission charged. Custom Country BBQ will serve food at the event. Fireworks, sponsored by the Town of Hudson Bay and the RM of Hudson Bay, will be set off at dusk.