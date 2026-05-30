Hudson Bay firefighters battle multiple blazes in dry spell

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUDSON BAY — Firefighters and community volunteers responded to multiple fires across the RM of Hudson Bay this week as dry conditions continue to heighten wildfire risks in the region.

Crews from the Hudson Bay Fire Department were first called Thursday morning to the Clemenceau area, where firefighters quickly extinguished remaining hotspots from an earlier fire.

According to the fire department later in the day, a downed power line in the Erwood area sparked another fire. The blaze was brought under control, while SaskPower crews remained on scene to complete repairs.

By Thursday afternoon, firefighters were again dispatched to the Veillardville area after another fire was reported. Hudson Bay Fire Chief Damon Hawley told SaskToday crews remained on scene into the evening alongside numerous community volunteers who assisted with water trucks, tractors and other equipment.

“The big fires have been extinguished and crews are clearing hotspots,” Hawley said.

Photos shared by the department showed residents using additional water trucks, machinery and manpower to help firefighters contain the fast-moving fire.

Hawley said the department has been especially busy over the past two weeks, including responding to three separate fires Wednesday within the RM of Hudson Bay.

One of Wednesday’s fires was caused by a fallen power line, while the causes of the other two remain unknown.

The fire department also thanked residents for their support throughout the recent incidents.

“The community support and teamwork being shown across all areas has been greatly appreciated,” the department said in an update Thursday.

A fire ban for the Town of Hudson Bay took effect Thursday due to extremely dry conditions. Fire officials are also reminding ATV riders to use caution, noting that hot exhaust systems can easily ignite dry grass and brush.

Residents are being urged to stay clear of active fire scenes to allow emergency crews to work safely.

The Hudson Bay Fire Department is also seeking additional volunteer firefighters. Hawley said the department currently has about 15 volunteers but would ideally like to increase that number to around 20.

Anyone interested in joining the department is encouraged to contact Hawley directly at 306-865-7286.