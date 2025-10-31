Hudson Bay couple honoured at chuckwagon association awards night in Calgary

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUDSON BAY — Hudson Bay residents Adriane and Evan Salmond were among the recipients at the 2025 World Professional Chuckwagon Association (WPCA) Awards Banquet, which brought together drivers, outriders, families, officials, sponsors and fans at Calgary’s Carriage House Inn on Oct. 18 for an evening of celebration.

Adriane received the prestigious Ty Tournier Memorial Award, presented to a female who exemplifies dedication to the sport of chuckwagon racing while demonstrating compassion and care for both people and horses.

MC Les McIntyre said, “This is a special award. Ty Tournier passed away from a rare medical condition back in 2004. The award goes to a female who is involved in and dedicated to the sport of chuckwagon racing and displays nurturing and caring of people and of horses. The award is symbolic of Ty’s legacy, the spirit of thoroughbred courage and strength.”

WPCA officer Diane Ashley presented the award to Adriane, who said the honour was deeply meaningful. “When we started doing this over 17 years ago, I could never imagine the love I would have for this sport,” she said.

On the men’s side, the Clean Driver Award, presented to the competitor with the fewest penalties, went to Evan Salmond.

The evening’s top accolade, the World Champion Driver Bronze and Buckle, was awarded to Chanse Vigen, who captured his third straight championship title. Vigen, sponsored by GMC, was also presented with the keys to the World Champion Truck, sponsored by Summit Fleet.