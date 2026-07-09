Hudson Bay Community School honours Class of 2026 graduates

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUDSON BAY — Hudson Bay Community School celebrated the achievements of its Class of 2026 with a community parade and graduation ceremony on June 26, while recognizing student success through academic awards and nearly $35,000 in scholarships.

The school kicked off graduation day with a parade through the community at 1 p.m., followed by the graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. in the HBCS auditorium.

Among this year’s graduates, Rylan Riddoch was named valedictorian and received the 2026 Governor General’s Academic Bronze Medal, recognizing outstanding academic achievement.

Earlier this month, the school also celebrated student accomplishments during its annual awards night on June 10. Approximately $35,000 in scholarships was awarded to graduates, with additional scholarship decisions still pending, including entrance scholarships from the University of Regina said Michelle Gulka, vice-principal, Hudson Bay Community School.

Gulka praised the graduating class for its leadership and positive influence within the school community.

“I am very proud of this graduating class. They have been leaders and role models over the years for the younger students in our pre-kindergarten to Grade 12 school. I am confident they will see many successes ahead,” Gulka said.

Principal Louise Gel credited the support of families and the community for helping students reach important milestones.

“We can reach these milestones with strong partnerships with our parents and community members,” Gel said.