Howe ready to make most of opportunity with Calgary Hitmen

The Calgary Hitmen are one of five teams in the Western Hockey League to have already punched their ticket to the playoffs and Prince Albert’s Tanner Howe is a major reason why.

Calgary acquired Howe from the Regina Pats back on Nov. 21 in a blockbuster deal that sent Reese Hamilton, Keets Fawcett, a third round pick in 2025 and a second round pick in 2027 back to the Pats.

Hitmen head coach Paul McFarland says Howe has fit in seamlessly with the Hitmen.

“He’s a hard-working kid, obviously, as everyone in this area is aware of. He really plays in all key situations for us, whether it be on the power play, he’s turned into one of our best, if not our best penalty killer up front, and when the game’s on the line, you want him on the ice.”

Since the trade, Howe has appeared in 24 games with the Hitmen registering seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points. That includes a short handed goal against the Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre on Feb. 15.

Howe traveled to Ottawa to represent Canada at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in December and spent nearly a month away from the Hitmen.

Despite Canada not medaling for the second straight year, Howe says it was an experience he will never forget.

“When I got the call to go to that tournament it was super special. I remember telling my parents and my family and how happy they were for me. That whole experience there was so cool. That whole two or three weeks out there was super special. It didn’t go as we wanted, but I mean, that whole experience was something I’ll never forget.”

Howe appeared in five games for Canada at the World Juniors, registering only one goal. Howe picked a key time to score with his goal coming in the quarterfinal coming shorthanded to tie the game halfway through the first period.

Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Brayden Yager had the lone assist on Howe’s goal.

Howe, who normally carries himself in a very stoic manner, was visibly excited after the goal. He says he was thrilled to find the back of the net in that moment.

“I never felt that way for a goal my whole career. It was a great pass from Yags (Brayden Yager). Both me and Yags growing up in PA, it was pretty cool to both be in on that goal. In that tournament, we weren’t scoring as much as we wanted to, so we got that goal and I got pretty happy and excited.”

At the time of publishing, the Hitmen currently sit in third place in the WHL’s Eastern Conference with a 35-15-3-2 record and sit three points back of the Medicine Hat Tigers for the top spot in the conference and Central Division.

Howe says he has enjoyed being in an environment where the team is expected to win and go on a deep playoff run.

“Every player wants to be on a winning team, and that’s what I get here. When I came here, I was super excited, there’s a lot of top-end guys here to play with. I play with Tulk and Kindel right now, so it’s been lots of fun, and obviously winning a lot of games here, so it’s nothing more you can ask for.”

Despite not being near the top of the WHL points leaderboard, Howe has been on the Hitmen top line with Oliver Tulk and Ben Kindel. Tulk ranks fourth in the WHL in scoring with 89 points this season while Kindel ranks sixth with 85 points scored.

McFarland says Howe has been a tremendous fit on the Hitmen top unit.

“He’s been a guy that’s really complemented well with Oliver Tulk and Ben Kindel, and obviously those three have had some pretty good chemistry since he’s come here. We’re still obviously learning and trying to help him get better as a player, but there’s lots to like about his game and really his approach. You can tell that he loves the game of hockey, he wants to work at it every day to get better, and he’s been an impressive kid.”

Howe was selected in the second round, 46th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and signed an entry level contract with the organization earlier this season.

Standing at 5’11 and weighing in at 183 pounds, Howe is far from the biggest player on the ice but makes his presence known in the physical aspect of the game.

McFarland says Howe has been invaluable in that area for the Hitmen and has led by example since putting on a Calgary sweater.

“He plays the game physical, no question. He’s going to win 50-50 pucks, he’s going to go to the hard areas to score. He’s willing to block shots so he definitely plays the game hard the way he needs to play. I think most impressive for me with him, put his game aside is his character. I think he’s got great leadership. He’s got a great demeanor to him. He really approaches every day the same so he’s been a real good calming influence for our group. He’s definitely been a great addition to our leadership team.”

After the Hitmen played the Raiders at the Art Hauser on Feb. 15, there are no more regular season meetings left on the schedule against Prince Albert.

Howe, having had the opportunity to play in Prince Albert all four years of his WHL career, says that it was incredibly meaningful to play at the Art Hauser Centre

“It’s been so cool. My family had season tickets to the Raiders so I’ve been coming here ever since I can remember. (After) playing in this barn for four years it might be my last time so it’s going be pretty cool (with) lots of family here again. Prince Albert has meant everything to me.”

While the book is closed on Howe playing in Prince Albert during the regular season, there is still a chance the Hitmen and Raiders will match up during the playoffs. Howe says he would relish that opportunity.

“It would be awesome. My family would love that too, not having to travel as much. It would be sweet, we’ll see what happens.”

