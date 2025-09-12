Howe and Dube score twice as Raiders cruise to pre-season win over Regina

Connor Howe and Brayden Dube each scored twice and Brock Cripps had four assists as the Prince Albert Raiders cruised to a 6-2 win over the Regina Pats in WHL pre-season action on Thursday.

Oli Chenier and Evan Smith had the other goals for Prince Albert, while Michal Orsulak made 25 saves to earn the victory.

Liam Pue and 2025 first overall pick Maddox Schultz had the goals for Regina. Taylor Tabashniuk made 23 saves in a losing cause.

Prince Albert outshot Regina 29-27 on the night. Both teams picked up two power play goals each.

The Raiders are back at the Art Hauser Centre for their final pre-season game on Saturday. Puck drop is 6 p.m.

The Raiders open the regular season at home against the Saskatoon Blades on Sept. 19. Puck drop is 7 p.m.