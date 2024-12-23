How Trudeau’s GST/HST tax break turned into a holiday turkey

Sylvain Charlebois

T’was the week before Christmas, and all through the malls, many creatures were stirring …

Consumers and retailers are scrambling to understand the GST/HST holiday chaos. With Bill C-78 granting Canadians a temporary tax reprieve receiving royal assent mere days before its implementation on Dec. 14, businesses were faced with an almost impossible task: recoding systems during the busiest shopping season of the year. While some major food retailers had anticipated the bill’s passage and prepared in advance, others were caught off guard or distanced themselves entirely from the initiative.

What was supposed to bring holiday cheer has instead become a tax policy nightmare.

The confusion started early. On Dec. 10, PepsiCo announced it would not participate, informing its partners – Loblaw, Sobeys, and Metro – that it would continue charging taxes due to the complexity of its systems. PepsiCo wasn’t alone; other manufacturers reportedly followed suit. By the eve of Dec. 14, Ottawa confirmed that participation in the GST/HST holiday would be voluntary, with no enforcement mechanism or penalties for non-compliance. What could have been a straightforward consumer benefit instead created an uneven playing field, leaving businesses and shoppers frustrated.

For retailers opting out, the stakes are high. In provinces where the GST/HST rate is as high as 15 per cent, not participating could mean a significant competitive disadvantage. Larger chains with the resources to adapt quickly are likely to benefit, while smaller, independent grocers – already struggling with tight margins – may lose customers.

The experience is no less chaotic for consumers. Many shoppers don’t know which stores are participating and often discover the answer only at the checkout counter. Stories of long lines and disappointed customers spread quickly, and some vow to avoid non-participating retailers altogether, whether for economic or even political reasons.

Adding another layer of complexity are retailers pledging to donate collected taxes to charity. While noble in intent, these efforts only underscore the holiday’s haphazard rollout, making the GST/HST holiday feel less like a gift and more like an awkward misstep. One shopper quipped, “I just want to know if I’m saving money – not solve a puzzle every time I go to the store.”

Ottawa billed the tax holiday as a festive measure to provide relief to Canadians, but anyone familiar with fiscal policy knows better. The rushed, temporary, and optional initiative has introduced unnecessary complexity into Canada’s food retail system at a time when simplicity and certainty are desperately needed. In the weeks ahead, consumers will likely question receipts, demand refunds, and flood government hotlines for answers.

Meanwhile, retailers face rising operational costs, eroded confidence, and the risk of losing already scarce customers. For businesses weighing their options, this fiasco only reinforces Canada’s reputation as a challenging place to do business.

Restaurants, fortunately, have been spared much of this confusion, as their operations remain relatively straightforward under the new policy. But for grocers and food retailers, the holiday adds pressure to an already stressful time of year.

A hidden consequence of this policy could be opportunity pricing. With retail taxes temporarily removed, some businesses may quietly raise prices to account for operational disruptions. Items like coffee, cocoa, and baked goods could see noticeable price increases, hidden until the holiday ends in February. Consumers may be left facing higher costs long after the festive season fades, adding insult to injury.

What began as a political gimmick has instead revealed the pitfalls of poor policymaking. Rather than launching a temporary and voluntary tax break during the busiest retail period, Ottawa could have focused on meaningful, permanent reforms to stabilize retail prices and protect Canadians from market volatility. By introducing such a disruptive initiative in the middle of the holiday season, the government has highlighted its mismanagement rather than its generosity.

Ultimately, this tax holiday is shaping up to be a lump of coal in Canada’s economic stocking. Consumers are confused, retailers are frustrated, and the policy’s temporary nature ensures its benefits will be short-lived at best. As Canadians muddle through the holiday season, one thing is certain: the GST/HST holiday is a case study of how not to deliver fiscal relief.

