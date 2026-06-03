How to sew without a sewing Machine – Repair Cafe

The Prince Albert Science Centre in Gateway Mall will play host to a demonstration of how to sew without a Sewing Machine on Saturday.

The demonstration runs from 1-4 p.m. and is put together by the Repair Cafe, Prince Albert.

“What the Repair Cafe aims to do is to help people learn to repair things on their own without just throwing them away and getting something new,” said Cathy Dickson, one of the volunteers for the event. “On Saturday we will show how people who don’t have a sewing machine can still repair things and continue to use things without having a whole lot of sewing experience.”

The organizers stated that the goal of the event is to reduce waste, maintain and increase repair skills and strengthen social connections through a shared goal.

“We were surprised at how many people came in with sewing items, things that needed to be repaired with a sewing machine,” Dickson explained. “The thing is that if you don’t have the sewing machine at home you can’t repair it yourself, even if you know how you can repair it yourself.

“There are a lot of people out there who don’t have sewing machines and are struggling to even put food on the table let alone buy a sewing machine. It’s those people that we are putting these events on for.”

The participants will be taught how to sew on a button, how to fix the holes or tears on kids pants, how to iron on patches, patch jackets, hem the edges of pants, how or when to use fabric glue instead of wood glue, how to fix your zipper if it keeps splitting without a sewing machine or replacing it with something else.

“A lot of people are very interested in learning how to do it themselves so they can take care of that kind of thing on their own,” she said.

This will be the first time the Repair Café will host a demonstration on sewing without a sewing machine, although it has organized similar events. Residents brought their broken household items in and the volunteers worked with them to attempt a repair. Typical items include clothes/sewing, small furniture items, electrical appliances, bicycles, crockery, and toys.

Dickson also pointed out that in the time past, kids were taught how to sew, to cook basic things, and repair things, but that’s not as common any more.

Dickson added that the event is open to everyone.

“Anybody can come,” she said. “Men, women, children, it doesn’t matter. It’s basic life skills kind of things.

“You don’t need a lot of equipment to do it,” she added. “Teenagers could certainly benefit from it.”

There are over 2,500 Repair Cafés around the World and the Repair Cafe, Prince Albert is inviting the families in PA to come learn new things, enjoy a coffee or tea and meet new people.

“No sewing machine? No problem! We can help,” she added. “Come to the Repair Cafe on June 6 at 1p.m. to learn how to do basic repairs without a sewing machine or sewing skills. Everyone is welcome and it will be fun.”