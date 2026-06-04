How to plant containers

Patricia Hanbidge

Orchid Horticulture

I love growing a garden in a container! It is easier, there is no dealing with the challenges you may find in your local soil, and I can control all facets of the growing!! The only downside is you always need to do more watering!

If you are new to growing in containers, then we need to begin with the basics. Ensure that whatever you are using for a container has adequate drainage holes. My favourite containers, are large tree pots that I obtained by planting container trees. However, you can always use a vessel that was once used for something else – as long as it is of non-toxic material and you can drill holes so water can leave the pot/container.

As you are providing the entire home for the plants you put into the container, it is important to choose plants that have similar cultural needs. For instance, do not mix shade and sun lovers in the same pot and ensure that the moisture levels that plants will need are similar.

When it comes to choosing between plastic or terra cotta – I recommend using plastic or glazed pots unless you are growing succulents or cacti. Terra cotta pots breathe well and dry out quite quickly, while plastic or glazed/sealed pots tend to breathe less as they are impermeable to air and water. I always prefer using the pot within a pot technology, as then you retain the pretty and the practical and maintenance is simplified.

Bigger is generally better – but that is also dependent on what is growing. Tomatoes and other fast growing, heat loving veggies need to be planted in what seems like a ridiculously large pot in early summer. Do not worry – the tomatoes will grow and will need to have a water reservoir in order to provide you with tasty tomatoes right through until our temperatures drop in the fall. For other plants, you are better off, transplanting as the plant grows.

For annual ornamental plants – the pot size is generally set and you fill the container accordingly. If you wish to have an early show with a full container, you literally overplant in the spring and as summer progresses and your annuals get larger, some will be removed. If you do not follow this guideline, then plant with some extra space in the spring. I generally plant at about 80% of what is recommended if you were planting in a bed and thus hit the middle ground for container success throughout a season of three to four months. If you have a longer season, then plant at a higher percentage than 80% spacing.

Never fill your containers with only garden soil as the plants will never do well. Use a peat based potting mix as it will give proper aeration and drainage. If you are potting up containers outside, then you can mix your own with one part garden soil: two parts peat moss: and 1 part perlite.

Fill the container about three quarters of the way with your soilless mix and then add a bit of slow release fertilizer like 14:14:14. This will help your plants to have enough food to grow to their best ability. I find that sometimes, I do not feed the containers with great regularity so this helps reduce this habit as summer progresses and other things get in the way of the best culture. Plan to feed weekly with a complete fertilizer or alternatively every time you water with a dilute solution. Leave a couple of inches of headspace to the rim of the pot, so watering is simplified.

Arrange the plants appropriately using the “Thriller, Filler and Spiller” and ensure you loosen any that are root bound. Choose plants that look attractive together and suit what you like to see. Water immediately with a dilute high phosphorus, complete fertilizer and enjoy the show you have created.

Patricia Hanbidge is the Lead Horticulturist with Orchid Horticulture. Find us at www.orchidhort.com; by email at growyourfuture@gmail.com on facebook @orchidhort and on instagram at #orchidhort. Tune into GROW Live on our Facebook page or check out the Youtube channel GROW.