How to choose and grow the best Perennials – Part IV

This is the last article in the series on my choice of some of the best perennials to plant in your garden. I could write countless more articles with this subject focus – but there is so much to share and so little time!! It is my hope that you will begin to grow perennials or if you already do – expand the number or type of perennials you grow.

Spring colour is so appreciated in areas that are blessed with long winters! My Mom of course also grew plenty of primroses so I guess I come by this love with no surprise.

Drumstick Primroses (Primula denticulata) are easy to grow and bloom very early in spring. The leaves form a rosette close to the soil surface and flowers in white, pink, mauve, blue and rosy red appear on the top of 30cm (12 inch) stems.

Dusty Miller Primrose (Primula auricula) is my favourite primrose of all time. They form an evergreen rosette of light green leaves with large clusters of flowers in a multitude of colours. If your garden is on the dry side, these primroses will die-back and go dormant until next spring but if they are in a moist, organic rich location they will stay green all summer.

For those gardeners with dry full-sun areas in their garden, a selection of hardy Sedums is just right for you. They come in a multitude of sizes, shapes and colours and thrive on neglect.

Sedum ‘Dazzleberry’ has smoky blue-grey foliage with brilliant raspberry coloured flower clusters up to 9 inches (22cm) in diameter on plants up to 8 inches tall and will spread to 18 inches.

Sedum ‘Firecracker’ has shiny red foliage with large medium pink flowerheads in late summer through fall.

Sedum ewersii has sweet blue foliage with bright pink blooms.

Sedum kamtschaticum is very vigorous with small, scalloped green leaves with bright yellow star flowers in summer.

Sedum reflexum ‘Blue Spruce’ has blue-green needle-like leaves with yellow star-shaped flowers.

Sedum repestre ‘’Angelina’ has brilliant yellow needle-like leaves and turns copper in fall.

Sedum spectabile ‘Autumn Joy’ has a clumping foliage that displays flowers that begin as pink and turn rosy russet-red in fall.

Sedum spurium ‘Dragon’s Blood’ starts out with green leaves with red flowers.

Sedum ‘Vera Jameson’ has blue-green foliage turning deep burgundy with dusky-pink flowers.

Last but definitely not least are grape vines. The Valiant Grape (Vitis ‘Valiant’) is self fertile and very hardy as it is a cross with our native grape. If you wish to be more adventurous, one of my favourite grapes Vitis x ‘Mareschal Foch’ which produces a deep purple grape on a vigorous vine growing about 20 feet.

It would be remiss of me not to include any roses. One of my favourite Explorer roses Rosa ‘Alexander MacKenzie’ which has semi-double, medium red flowers that are very fragrant. Other great roses can be found in the Parkland series of roses.

May you have good fortune with growing perennials in your garden!

