How to book Saskatchewan campsites when reservations open in April

Jennifer Ackerman

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

The light at the end of the cold and snowy tunnel is here. Saskatchewan Parks announced this week that reservations for seasonal campsites start April 7, with nightly, yurts and group campsites to follow close behind.

Here’s what you need to know if visiting a provincial campground is on your summer to-do list:

How to book

Campers are encouraged to visit the Sask Parks reservation website at parks.saskatchewan.ca to set up an online account ahead of time.

This allows you to identify preferred campsites and plan your trip before the reservation launch day. There is a queuing system in place, notes a news release from Sask Parks, so the page must be refreshed at 7 a.m. in order to be positioned in the lineup or pushed through to make a reservation.

Reservations can also be booked through the Saskatchewan Parks Reservation Call Centre at 1-833-775-7275. They accept Visa, Mastercard, Visa Debit, Mastercard Debit and Sask Parks eGift cards. Prepaid credit cards, cheques and cash are not accepted.

When to book

Reservations for all parks with seasonal campsites open April 7 at 7 a.m. Reservations for nightly, day-use facilities, Camp-Easy yurts and group campsites open between April 8 and April 15.

April 8: Candle Lake, Good Spirit Lake, Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan Landing

April 10: Buffalo Pound, Bronson Forest, Duck Mountain, Moose Mountain, Porcupine Hills

April 11: Danielson, Great Blue Heron, Greenwater Lake, Rowan’s Ravine, The Battlefords

April 14: Douglas, Echo Valley, Makwa Lake, Narrow Hills, Pike Lake

April 15: Blackstrap, Fort Carlton, Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills, Lac La Ronge

How much does it cost?

Campers can buy an annual ($82), weekly ($42) or daily ($11) entry permit online or at the park when they arrive, according to the provincial parks fee guide, which takes effect April 1.

Backcountry camping economy is $18 per night per tent/camping unit, Camp-Easy yurts are $85 per night and Mongolian yurts are $116 per night (yurts require a $100 refundable damage deposit).

Nightly camping is $49 per night for full service, $35 per night for electric and $20 per night for non-electric. Equestrian and economy sites are $18 per night.

The cost of group campsites range from $92 to $260 per night depending on the type and numbers of sites booked.

Day-use facilities include small, medium and large picnic shelters, either electric or non-electric, and a pavilion. They range from $30 to $125 per day.

Campers must also pay reservation transaction fees: The reservation fee is $12 if booked online or at the park and $14 if booked by phone. Change and cancellation fees are $15 for online and in-park bookings or $17 if booked by phone.