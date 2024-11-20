House fully engulfed in fire in RM of Torch River

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

NIPAWIN – On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the Nipawin Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the RM of Torch River.

Paul Cockell, GM of Protective Services/Fire Chief for the Town of Nipawin said engines one and three and tanker one along with 11 firefighters responded to a house which was fully involved. Members were able to suppress the fire before dark and mopped up hot spots and started some salvage operations.

Cockell said no cause for the fire has been determined yet, it is still classified as under investigation.

“Very happy to report there were no injuries to residents. Special thanks to our partners at North East EMS, SaskEnergy and Saskpower. Extra thanks to our local RCMP constabulary for helping pull propane tanks and other items from the fire’s path,” was posted on their social media page.

This was Nipawin Fire Department’s 149th fire call for the year, and their 10th structure fire call.