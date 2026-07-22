Host U11 Royals come away with silver medal at Provincials

The host team came up just short of a title but managed to earn the silver as the U11 Prince Albert Royals lost the 2026 U11 Tier 6 Provincial Championship game on Sunday.

The host Royals lost 13-3 to the Turtleford Tigers on Sunday at Mair Park East.

U11 Royals coach Nathan Noble said that the competition was excellent all weekend in Prince Albert.

“We knew we were kind of close, but we just weren’t able to play the right games at the right time and get ourselves to the final,” Noble said. “We just came up a little short.”

The Royals finished round robin play with a record of 3-1 and faced the undefeated Tigers in Sunday’s final. Both teams were in Pool A.

“Turtleford was very good. They didn’t lose a game all weekend and they were really good competition. They were great to play against, but they were the best team there this weekend.,” Noble said.

The Royal opened with a 12-2 win over the Eston Ramblers on Friday afternoon. In their second game on Saturday morning, they met the Tigers and lost 17-16.

“We lost to them in the round robin and it was a one run game there. Then we saw them again in the final and had a few different pitchers go against each other, but just didn’t quite get it done,” Noble said.

The Royals concluded round robin play on Saturday with a 26-14 win over the Kipling Royals.

Noble said hosting the tournament at Mair Park was a success after a short turnaround.

“(We heard) lots of great compliments about the facility and everything that we had done down there,” Noble said. “The volunteer organization was great. The umpires were great. The weather was hot, but we were able to get everything in, and no rain was a good thing. So yeah, we had lots of good compliments. We were very happy with the weekend.”

The rain did not stay away the whole weekend as the Championship game saw some rainfall near the end.

“It started in the last inning of the gold medal game and we were able to finish just as it was kind of starting to come down, so we did get away with it,” Noble said. “Overall, it was very good.”