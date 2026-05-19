Host Families Wanted for Youth Camps and Exchange

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

This year marks the 60th Anniversary of the Youth Camps and Exchange (YCE) program, and the Rosthern Lions Club have shared that the Lions Club of Lloydminster, the hosting club, is looking for Host Families in Northern and Central Saskatchewan.

Currently, there are 21 unplaced incoming Exchange Youth for this YCE season. The dates of the YCE program are July 5-12 and July 18-26.

The Lions Youth Exchange brings teens from all over the world to Saskatchewan, with exchange programs running in Europe, North America and in some countries in Africa, South America, Asia and Oceania. The program is designed for young people between the ages of 15 and 22 to “create and foster a spirit of understanding among people of the world.” The YCE program offers a platform for global fellowship, facilitating the initiation, development, and maintenance of international relationships. Its objectives include promoting cultural education and fostering international peace.

Comprised of two major parts, the YCE program includes international exchanges and international camps. Exchanges typically last for 4-6 weeks, and participants, aged 15-21, stay with one or more host families (Lions or non-Lions) in another country. Camps are one or two weeks long and bring together young people, aged 16-22, from around the world. Camps usually include a family stay that lasts between one and four weeks. Youth will live with their Host Family before camp and then go to the International Camp at another location.

During the initial phase of their Camp stay, young participants immerse themselves in the daily life of their host country by living with a local family. This arrangement allows them to experience firsthand the cultural nuances and everyday routines that define life in that particular region. During this time, they build relationships with their host family members, sharing meals, participating in family activities, and engaging in conversations that foster mutual understanding. In addition to family bonding, they also have the opportunity to visit significant cultural landmarks and sites of interest, enriching their knowledge of the country’s history and traditions.

In the second phase of the program, these youths gather together with peers from around the globe. This unique opportunity creates a vibrant environment for cross-cultural exchange, where participants share their perspectives, discuss their experiences, and learn from one another. This aspect of the program aims to promote global understanding and friendship, enabling the youth to develop a broader worldview while forging connections that transcend geographical boundaries. Through collaborative activities, workshops, and discussions, they deepen their appreciation for each other’s cultures and values, paving the way for lasting friendships and a shared commitment to global citizenship.

The Lions Youth Camps and Exchange (YCE) program brings young adults from various parts of the world to further the Lions Clubs International mission, “To create and foster a spirit of understanding among peoples of the world.”

Host families do not need to be Lions members, and they also do not need to have children or youth at home. Host Families are responsible for providing the Exchange Youth with room and board. Visiting youth bring their own spending money, and it is the Host Families’ discretion to decide on additional activities.

For anyone interested in acting as a Host Family in July, can contact Darryl Oster at 780-872-8314 or via email at deoster7@gmail.com.