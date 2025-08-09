Horticulture show keeps agricultural roots blooming at PAEX

The Prince Albert Exhibition’s agriculture and horticulture show is keeping one of the fair’s oldest traditions alive, with colorful flowers, prize-winning vegetables, and community pride on full display.

Barry Swanson, a longtime volunteer and former director of the Exhibition Association, coordinates the annual event with a team of about 10 volunteers. This year’s competition brought in roughly 200 entries from residents across the city and surrounding area.

“This is a very old agricultural-based exhibition, and one of the hearts of it used to be cattle, pigs, horses, gardens, and flowers,” Swanson said. “It’s to show people about gardening and raising flowers. It’s for food security and also for beauty.”

The horticulture hall features tables lined with cut flowers, patio planters, hanging baskets, fruit, and vegetables, all carefully arranged and judged. Red ribbons mark the first place, blue for second, and white for third. Prize cards also display the names of local businesses and individuals who sponsor categories each year.

While competition is friendly, entries must follow detailed rules from the “prize book.” Vegetables, for example, must be displayed in specific numbers: four onions, three green tomatoes, or a set amount of peas, potatoes, or carrots. Cut flowers are judged on arrangement and presentation, with some placed in “oddity” containers like frying pans or children’s toys, each holding floral foam to keep them fresh.

Some displays, such as miniature arrangements under four inches high and wide, showcase creative flair alongside gardening skill. Nearby, a composting display offers tips for reducing waste, and a variety of houseplants and patio pots show visitors the possibilities for indoor and outdoor growing.

Swanson said the event’s success comes from both tradition and teamwork.

“We have a volunteer committee of 10 people that help put the show together. They also exhibit, as I do too, and some of the things out there are mine or my wife’s.”

He hopes the show encourages more people to grow their own food.

“Everybody has a backyard; there are community gardens. We just really encourage people to grow food,” he said.

While some crop varieties may be hybrids or genetically modified, Swanson said most entries are locally grown and reflect the skills of area gardeners. After judging, edible produce is either taken home by the exhibitors or composted on-site, so nothing goes to waste.

“This is one of the few ‘AG and Hort’ shows that are left because they are a fair bit of work to put on,” he said. “We’re very fortunate to partner with the exhibition, who give us this beautiful facility to put it on.”

The horticulture show runs for the duration of the fair, located in its own section of the exhibition grounds, alongside other agricultural staples like cattle and horse competitions.