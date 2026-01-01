Horizon School Division supports 147 families through hamper project

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT — Horizon School Division has completed another successful year of its Christmas Hamper Project, providing support to 147 families and 368 children across the division during the 2025 holiday season.

Now in its 12th year, the project continues to expand through the generosity of students, staff, families, trustees and community partners.

Each child received a wrapped gift, book, treats and warm winter items, including mitts, toques and scarves. Families also received a $300 grocery gift certificate to help with holiday meals, along with hygiene products, handmade quilts, fresh farm eggs, bags of potatoes, hand-beaded ornaments and other donated items, the Horizon School Division said in a news release.

“The 2025 project is expected to exceed $65,000 in total value, not including the significant contribution of donated goods and services. While Horizon’s website recognizes financial and in-kind donors, it cannot fully reflect the level of volunteerism and community spirit behind the initiative,” said Jesse Green, Horizon’s communications officer.

“The heart of this project is our community,” said Kevin Garinger, director of education. “It’s inspiring to see people come together to make the holidays brighter for families. Every gift and every volunteer hour shows that people care.”

Since its launch in 2014, the Christmas Hamper project has supported 1,558 families and 4,086 children. Although hampers are delivered in December, planning and fundraising take place throughout the year.

Horizon School Division welcomes financial and in-kind donations to support future projects.