Horizon School Division looking ahead to 2025

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

HUMBOLDT – The Horizon School division is looking back on the successes of 2024 and look forward to 2025.

“At Horizon School Division, we believe that education is the foundation for building strong, inclusive communities. This year, we have seen incredible growth, resilience, and collaboration across our schools, staff, and students. Together, we are creating environments where every learner feels valued and supported, and where innovation and care go hand in hand. On behalf of the Board of Education, thank you to everyone who has contributed to making 2024 a remarkable year,” said Kevin C. Garinger, Director of Education.

Horizon recognized various schools within their division that had provincial Involvement. These included:

Public Schools of Saskatchewan Student Citizenship Award: Muenster School’s Headstrong Project received this prestigious award, which recognizes initiatives fostering citizenship and character building.

Provincial Youth Council: De Wet Luus from William Derby School represents Horizon on the council.

Mosaic School Nutrition Challenge Winner: Wynyard Elementary School’s renovated cooking lab supports student cooking classes and land-based learning.

Canadian Western Agribition: Horizon’s Indigenous Education Team showcased place-based and Treaty education through hands-on activities and storytelling, receiving praise for Indigenous inclusion.

Garinger also noted Christmas hamper project which is now in its 11th year. “This initiative has supported children and families throughout Horizon with gifts, grocery certificates, and essential items.” In 2024, this initiative provided gifts, grocery certificates, and essential items to 409 children from 152 families across Horizon School Division.

Garinger highlighted agriculture education with Horizon’s annual student agriculture day which is now permanently dedicated to agricultural themes, featuring livestock, equipment, and expert speakers to educate students about the industry.

Other highlights for 2024 were on mental wellness: project 11, inspired by Rick Rypien’s advocacy for mental health, and the HELPme app provide resources for safety, food security, and mental health support.

Garinger said the collective agreements were also a main focus in 2024. “The Division navigated challenges during strikes and job action, respecting both sides’ perspectives. Binding arbitration is pending this week’s hearing.”

Garinger highlighted student athletics with Horizon schools maintaining high participation in athletics, supported by dedicated volunteers. Highlights include:

Principal Travis Flahr (Raymore School): SHSAA Service Award.

Principal Trevor Otsig (Wynyard Composite High School): SHSAA Merit Award.

Excellent participation in all sports throughout the division.

The Horizon School Board held their election and welcomed new and returning trustees, with Garth Anderson and Mark Fedak elected as Chair and Vice Chair, respectively. Horizon’s Board of Education wishes to sincerely thank outgoing trustees, and those who put their names forward in the election. Horizon’s Board also saw Trustee Linda Mattock elected into a provincial leadership as the President of Public Schools of Saskatchewan.

The Michif language program at Wakaw School exemplifies partnerships with Métis Nation–Saskatchewan said Garinger. Horizon administrators continue truth and reconciliation training through the “Leading to Learn” program.

“The Lanigan School Construction is progressing well, with significant advancements in drywall, mechanical systems, and utilities. We look forward to a move-in date in the spring of 2025,” said Garinger

The Kelvington school renovations for consolidating Robert Melrose Elementary School and Kelvington High School are on track, with students transitioning to newly renovated spaces in 2025.

Humboldt Schools and the relocatable classrooms at Humboldt Public School and Humboldt Collegiate Institute will address overcapacity and are scheduled for completion by early 2025. HPS’s relocatable classroom was delivered yesterday said Garinger.