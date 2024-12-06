Horizon School Division holding 11th annual hamper drive

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

HUMBOLDT – The Horizon School division has organized a Christmas hamper drive that will hopefully bring joy to families across the division.

This initiative is dedicated to bringing holiday spirit to families across our communities, states a Horizon School press release. “This heartwarming project has provided gifts, grocery certificates, and essential items to children and families throughout the division over the past decade. Last year, we supported 412 children from 154 families, bringing the total over the project’s lifetime to 3,309 children from 1,259 families.”

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from our school communities and both local and regional businesses, as well as our board of education,” said Kevin C. Garinger, Director of Education. “It is inspiring to see how our Horizon family comes together each year to make this project possible.”

Garinger said the generosity of their sponsors, donors, and volunteers plays a crucial role in helping them reach families during the holiday season.

Donations of personal hygiene items, blankets and winter clothing such as toques, mitts, scarves and socks are graciously accepted, and tax receipts will be issued for cash donations.

If you are interested in contributing or helping with wrapping presents, please contact Marni Sogge at 306-682-8639 or by email at marni.sogge@horizonsd.ca.

