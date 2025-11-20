Horizon School Division elects new board table officers

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT— Horizon School Division No. 205 has elected its board of education table officers for the coming year. Trustees selected Linda Mattock as board chair and Mark Fedak as vice-chair during the division’s annual organizational meeting.

Mattock thanked her colleagues for their support.

“I’m truly grateful to my fellow trustees for their support. It is an honour to serve as board chair alongside such a dedicated group of leaders,” she said. “Together, we will continue the important work of supporting the success and well-being of students, families and staff in Horizon.”

Mattock has represented Subdivision 2, which includes schools in Annaheim, Humboldt, Lake Lenore, Middle Lake and St. Brieux, since 2016.

Fedak also expressed appreciation for the board’s confidence.

“I appreciate the trust the board has placed in me,” he said. “I’m looking forward to continuing our work to support safe, caring learning environments and positive outcomes for every student in Horizon.”

Fedak has served as trustee since 2016, representing Subdivision 4, which includes schools in Drake, Englefeld, Lanigan, Muenster and Watson.

The board extended its thanks to outgoing chair Garth Anderson for his leadership over the past year.

Horizon’s Board of Education consists of 14 publicly elected trustees representing 14 subdivisions. The organizational meeting is held annually, as required under The Education Act, 1995, to elect table officers and address indemnity rates, incidental expenses and other governance matters.