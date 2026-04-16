Horizon School Division brings Agri-Food Innovation Challenge

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

Agriculture plays a significant role in the economy and culture of central and southern Saskatchewan. Located in east-central Saskatchewan, Horizon School Division actively participates in various programs throughout the year to enhance agricultural knowledge and awareness.

This includes celebrating Agriculture Month, Canadian Ag Day, and Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month (CALM). The division also organizes student visits to the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Agriculture and Bioresources, as well as the Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence.

Additionally, there are demonstrations on accounting and farm management software, along with visits from Farm & Food Care and Agriculture in the Classroom.

One notable initiative is the Horizon School Division’s Agri-Food Innovation Challenge, which opened on March 20th. This competition invites students in Grades 10-12 to research and propose solutions to current issues in agriculture and food systems, with a focus on sustainability and food security.

Agriculture and food systems influence all facets of daily life, impacting personal nutrition, community development, and natural resource management. As global challenges, such as climate change and food security, continue to evolve, there is an increasing need for innovative ideas and approaches. Participants are challenged to adopt the roles of innovators, entrepreneurs, and scientists, thereby contributing to their development of skills relevant to the agriculture sector. Through research and collaboration with industry partners, students are tasked with creating solutions, whether ideas, products, or programs, that improve food production, distribution, or accessibility. No prior farm experience is required; participants should possess curiosity, creativity, and forward-thinking.

The Student Agri-Food Innovation Challenge is designed to help students develop a diverse range of skills while they identify and analyze real-world challenges within agriculture and food systems. This includes researching significant problems, assessing relevant factors, and validating solutions through critical thinking.

Participants are encouraged to devise interventions that promote sustainability in agriculture and food systems. Possible interventions may focus on environmental conservation, resource efficiency, community well-being, and ecological balance. By linking academic principles to community needs, students can gain insights that may benefit their future roles in the industry. Additionally, they learn to identify stakeholders, address their needs, and evaluate the success of their proposed solutions, while also incorporating business planning elements, including financial and marketing strategies.

The project invites participants to engage creatively with issues surrounding food production, distribution, and accessibility. Students are tasked with developing innovative and practical solutions that align with sustainability, food security, and community welfare. Disruptive innovation, which involves challenging established norms and encouraging unconventional thinking, is often what is needed to produce necessary change.

Students may work in teams or individually, collaborating with industry mentors and employing various data collection methods such as internet research, focus groups, interviews, and observations to analyze market potential and financial feasibility. This strategic approach aims to foster a generation of skilled innovators and leaders prepared to address global challenges related to sustainability and food security in agriculture and food systems.

The deadline for completing projects and preparing for presentations is May 15. The Challenge concludes with participants presenting their innovative concepts to a panel of judges and clearly demonstrating their viability and potential for success.

A total of $5,000 in prizes is available, with the winning presentation receiving $1,500 for the student(s) and $500 for the student’s school. Runner-up prizes include $1,250 and $400, respectively, while third place will receive $1,000, along with $350 for the school.