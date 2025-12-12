Honouring Excellence: Celebrate the Healthcare Workers Who Care for Us

Boreal Healthcare Foundation

Submitted

Every one of us remembers someone who cared for us at a moment we will never forget — a nurse who stayed with you during a tough moment, a team that worked together when seconds mattered, a staff member who offered comfort when words felt impossible. These are the people who make our hospital more than a building. And this spring, it is our turn to celebrate them.

As we look toward 2026, our gratitude for the people who fill our hospital hallways has never been stronger. Equipment and technology save lives, but it is people — nurses, physicians, technologists, food services staff, therapists, paramedics, administrative teams, and so many others, who turn those tools into hope, dignity, and healing.

The MED Gala on March 27 is one of the most meaningful opportunities we share as a community: a chance to honour the individuals and teams who deliver exceptional care across northern Saskatchewan.

In past years, we have celebrated extraordinary people, caregivers like Tammy Gillis, the first Nursing Excellence Award recipient, whose steady leadership shaped emergency care through some of its most demanding years. And teams like Parkland Ambulance and the Home Care Team, both honoured with the Collaborative Care Award for their unwavering commitment to serving families wherever care is needed. Their work reminds us that exceptional care happens not only within hospital walls, but across the entire continuum of care in our region.

These stories show us what excellence looks like, and they invite us to notice the people who make difficult days easier and hopeful days possible. This year, we invite you to help us recognize the next chapter of that story by nominating someone for these honours.

These awards are more than recognition. They are a way of saying thank you to the people who steady a newborn’s first breaths, offer calm in moments of crisis, bring comfort in long hours, and carry the stories of our families with gentleness and pride.

If someone in our healthcare system made a difference in your life, if they supported you, cared for your loved one, or changed the course of a difficult day, we encourage you to share that story. Your nomination is a meaningful way to say, “You mattered. You made a difference.”

Submit nominations by January 6 at borealhealthcare.ca/medgala-nominate or by calling the Boreal Healthcare Foundation at 306-765-6105.

Healthcare is built on countless moments of compassion, skill, and quiet courage.

Recognizing the people behind those moments strengthens our community and honours work that often happens out of sight.

Let’s come together to celebrate the individuals and teams who show us every day what exceptional care looks like.