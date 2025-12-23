Honouring 40 years of donors who transformed healthcare in the north

Boreal Healthcare Foundation, Submitted

Forty years ago, a simple idea took root in Prince Albert: that a community could build a healthier future by caring for its hospital through acts of generosity. From that idea grew the Boreal Healthcare Foundation, and today, as we celebrate four decades of impact, one thing is clear: the heroes of this story are you.

From those beginnings grew a legacy of change that now spans generations. Because of donors like you, maternity spaces were modernized so families could welcome newborns

in safety and comfort. You equipped surgical teams with advanced tools that allowed them to act with speed and precision when moments mattered most. You funded monitors and diagnostic equipment that stabilized patients in the ICU, supported emergency teams in

crisis, and allowed children and seniors alike to receive better care faster, closer to home.

Year after year, you have expanded what was possible. You ensured that premature babies could receive life-saving care in Prince Albert rather than being transferred hours away. You improved pediatric spaces, strengthened mental health supports, and provided the comforts that ease long hospital stays. Your generosity lives quietly in every hallway, in the warmers that protect fragile newborns, in the tools that guide a surgeon’s hand, and in the monitors that watch over patients through long nights.

Every one of these advances is the result of a choice you made: a choice to give, to believe that care here could be better, and to act on that belief.

Give a Little Life Day became one visible expression of that commitment, a day when

people across the region came together to share stories, lift others up, and support the hospital that has carried so many of us through difficult moments. Its 20-year history reflects the same truth that has guided the Foundation for forty years: when this

community steps forward, healthcare changes for everyone.

The years ahead will bring new challenges and new opportunities, especially as the expansion of the new acute care tower at Victoria Hospital takes shape. But the path forward is strong because you laid the foundation. Together, we will Equip the Vic. With every gift, you build the capacity, the confidence, and the compassion that define healthcare in our region.

From all of us at the Boreal Healthcare Foundation, thank you for forty years of partnership and generosity.

The story of healthcare in northern Saskatchewan is your story, and its next chapter will be written by the community that has always stepped forward when it mattered most.

If you would like to stay connected, learn more about the impact you’ve created, or support the work ahead, you can visit www.borealhealthcare.ca. Your support and engagement today helps to shape the care our families will rely on tomorrow.