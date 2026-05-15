Hometown heroes: Howe, McDonald relish opportunity to represent PA in league final

Seldom is the opportunity for someone to play for their hometown team in the WHL.

The Prince Albert Raiders feature not only a hometown player in 16-year-old Connor Howe, but also a homegrown coach in first-year head coach Ryan McDonald.

Howe was taken by the Raiders in the second round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, 31st overall. After a strong 15-year-old season with the Prince Albert Mintos last season, Howe worked his way across the hallway joining the Raiders on a full-time basis this season registering five goals and 12 assists in 53 regular season games. He’s added three points in 13 playoff games while stepping in for injuries to Max Heise and Brandon Gorzynski.

Raider head coach Ryan McDonald, who also grew up in Prince Albert, says it’s hard to describe what it means to play for your hometown team.

“It’s hard to put into words. Being able to come to the rink every day, a rink that we grew up in, both of us coming to watch Raider games and putting that Raider jersey on and cheering the team on to have it come full circle to be a player and then ultimately now be a coach for myself and a player for Connor, that it’s something that is truly remarkable and very special.”

“I know there’s probably not a place Connor can go in the city that people don’t know who he is and wish him good luck and are extremely passionate for him. It’s not easy playing in your hometown. There’s lots of different pressures from every which direction and Connor’s done a tremendous job with his season and continuing to build and continuing to develop as an individual.”

In an interview with the Herald, Howe says the opportunity to play in the WHL final is something he has enjoyed.

“It’s really special, especially to me, just growing up and watching the Raiders, I’ve always wanted to play for them, so getting the chance and opportunity to play in the championship is really special, it means a lot to me.”

While growing up in PA, Howe watched as a fan when the Raiders captured their second championship in franchise history in 2019. Before that, Howe recalls several times coming to watch the Raiders play growing up and taking away special memories from those experiences.

“I went to so many games and I think just watching some of my favorite players and always just wanting to play for this team. I think of all the memories just coming to the games and watching all the guys.”

His two favorite players off that team were Noah Gregor and Ozzy Wiesblatt, who both played in the NHL this season for Florida and Nashville.

“I think I just love how they played.” Howe explained. “They’re like a really good part of that team, so I think some of those are my favorite players.”

Howe’s older brother, Tanner, played in the WHL for four seasons split between the Regina Pats and Calgary Hitmen and never played past the second round.

For McDonald, it’s been a full circle moment being the head coach of the Prince Albert Raiders. The 38-year-old can still vividly remember the sights, smells and ambience of the Art Hauser Centre back when it was still called the Communiplex.

“It’s an amazing opportunity.” McDonald said about coaching the team in the WHL final. “The way the community rallies around our group, it’s truly something special and these guys and these young men in that room have worked extremely hard all year to have an opportunity to play in the finals.”

While he never got to experience a Raider championship run like Howe did as a kid, McDonald was still a constant supporter of the team. He remembers begging his parents to stay until the final buzzer, even on nights when the outcome of the game had long been determined. He was often spotted as one of the youngsters competing in a high stakes game of ministicks in the hallways and jut outs during breaks in the action.

Now that he’s into coaching, he still recognizes some familiar faces that support the team today that did when he was a kid or a player for parts of three seasons in the late 2000s.

“As a coach, when I cut video and the camera pans the crowd, there’s so many familiar faces that I’ve seen come into this rink for 15, 20, 30 years.” McDonald explained. “Just the way that they continue to support this group (is incredible). “

Game 5 of the WHL Final goes Friday night at the Art Hauser Centre. Everett leads the series 3-1 and can clinch their first championship in franchise history. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.