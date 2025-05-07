Homes appear to be safe as fire crews continue to fight wildfire in RM of Garden River

A few evacuations have taken place, but local homes appear to be safe as firefighters battle a wildfire in the west side of the RM of Garden River.

The fire began on Monday and grew to the point where it forced the closure of Hwy 55 in both directions. As of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, RM of Garden River Reeve Ryan Scragg said it was too soon to say if evacuated residents could return home, but conditions were improving.

“They’ve been actively working on the fire today. I think they’re definitely taking it seriously. They have been able to extinguish most of it on the east side of the highway and are keeping that under control, so it looks like for all intents and purposes people who were at risk yesterday are no longer.”

Scragg credited a change in the weather for helping firefighters battling the blaze.

“It was much less windy today than it was yesterday,” he said. “I think that was helpful. There was some flair ups and water bombers were on site again. I think the situation today was much more manageable than it was yesterday.

Scragg added that the RM was waiting on word from the SPSA before telling residents they could return home safely.

On Monday night, Scragg said the majority of the fire was in the Nisbet Forest up to Hwy 55.

“(The) conditions are really windy and it’s developing very quickly here,” Scragg said on Monday. “Some evacuations have been ordered and they’re being carried out by the RCMP.”

Scragg said the conditions one Monday were ripe for a fire. Fire bans are in place for the RM of Garden River, the RM of Buckland, and the RM of Prince Albert. The City of Prince Albert has also issued a fire ban for areas within city limits north of the river.

Scragg said on Monday that it was difficult to estimate the number of firefighters they have on scene.

“It’s a large response,” he said. “The water bombers and helicopters have been going at it since about 1 p.m. this afternoon. All resources are being dispatched.

“The response right now is well organized,” he added. “The RCMP are doing a great job. The firefighters are doing a great job. If you’re in the area, just stay aware of the situation.”

Hwy 55 between the Pulp Haul Road and Meath Park Road was closed in both directions on Monday due to smoke and fire on the roadside.

The information in this article was accurate as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday.