Home Grown Research: the Conservation Learning Centre research farm

Conservation Learning Centre

Conservation Learning Centre (CLC) is an agricultural research station south of Prince Albert that conducts projects on a wide range of topics including cereals, pulses, oilseeds, forages, horticulture, intercropping, cover cropping and more, under conventional and organic production.

The CLC strives to be a leader in identifying and demonstrating agricultural practices that emphasize sustainability and to have farmers adopt these practices on their own farms. To update producers and agrologists on new practices and technologies, the centre hosts an annual field day in July and Crop Talk in March. To connect the public to agriculture and the environment the centre offers a free school program, nature trail, community high tunnel and hosts events such as our upcoming Fall Family Fun Day (October 11, 2025).

Featured Project:

The CLC is exploring the suitability of various surface and subsurface drainage methods for draining scattered depressions. In Summer 2023 seasonal/temporal wetlands were drained through consolidation. The four drainage treatments include: 1. tile drainage, water removed below soil surface with perforated pipes, 2. surface drainage by an open ditch and backfilling, 3. combination of tile and surface drainage, and 4. a drop inlet using a single tile.

All drainage treatments are compared to an undrained control and upland soils. Immediate changes as a result of drainage installation (i.e., backfilling) were identified with surface drained treatments having the greatest soil disturbance.

Although conditions have been dry, drainage has already increased seeded acres and improved operations. Additionally, changes to phosphorus availability have been detected. 2024 Wheat yield at least doubled for most drained wetlands compared to 32 bu/ac in undrained, with surface plus tile having the greatest yield of almost 80 bu/ac. Drainage may improve grain quality of wheat as protein and total phosphorus content was greater in drained soils. This project is ongoing and is measuring canola yield in 2025. Water quality will be monitored beginning in 2026. The addition of a water quality component will allow us to have a better understanding of these different water management techniques through a whole systems approach.

As tile drainage projects are increasingly implemented across farms in Saskatchewan there are growing concerns about the impact on water quality. This study will allow us to determine which drainage methods make economical sense and identify which best management practices could be explored to reduce associated drainage drawbacks.

To hear more about this project and drainage in Saskatchewan please save the date and join us for a Drainage Field Day on November 20, 2025 at the Conservation Learning Centre.