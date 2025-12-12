Holidays a good time to be mindful of electrical safety, says agency

Thomas Kent

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Woolwich Observer

As homes across Woolwich Township and the wider region light up for the holidays, the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) is urging residents to take extra care with electrical gifts and décor, especially as new data shows a sharp rise in unsafe products entering the Ontario market.

According to the latest Ontario Electrical Safety Report, 94 per cent of product-related incident reports in 2024 involved unapproved electrical products, and product reports have climbed 35 per cent between 2015 and 2024.

With more gadgets, lights, and plug-in decorations being used during the holiday season, the risk of electrical shock or fire increases.

“When purchasing electrical gifts or décor – whether in-store or online – choose products that are certified for use in Canada,” said Emily Larose, vice president of regulatory and general counsel at the ESA. “Look for a recognized Canadian certification mark. This lets you know the item meets Canadian safety standards, giving you peace of mind while decorating and shopping this season.”

Holiday hazards aren’t always obvious, and recognizing these risks can help you stay safe and avoid accidents.

Larose says many Ontarians underestimate the risks associated with everyday electrical items, especially those purchased online from international sellers.

“People live in a world that feels safe, and sometimes they don’t recognize where hazards might lie,” she said. “Products sold online may be imported from another country and may not be safe to use here.”

The ESA emphasizes that shoppers should look for approved Canadian certification marks (a full list is available at ESAsafe.com/ApprovalMarks) and buy from reputable retailers that clearly identify whether a product meets Canadian standards, reducing the risk of unsafe products entering homes.

While holiday décor is one immediate concern, Larose noted that rural communities such as this area often face different electrical hazards year-round.

“In rural areas, storms have had a significant impact on electrical distribution infrastructure,” she explained. ESA inspectors often work with utilities to ensure repairs are safe after major weather events, and tree canopies can also pose hazards where branches intersect with power lines.

But one of the most serious ongoing risks remains accidental contact with overhead lines, which can be deadly.

“One of the leading causes of electrical deaths in Ontario is contact with overhead power lines,” Larose said. “Whether that’s a ladder, a fishing pole or someone trimming trees, it’s critical to stay at least three metres away.”

Residents should also assume any downed wire is live and call authorities immediately.

“There’s no such thing as a safe shock,” she added, encouraging anyone who experiences one to seek medical attention.

The ESA has released a series of seasonal safety reminders to prevent fires, shocks, and injuries during holiday decorating.

Among the key messages:

● Look for Canadian certification marks. These confirm the product was tested to Canadian electrical safety standards.

● Avoid overloading outlets. Too many lights or devices plugged into the same outlet can cause overheating.

● Follow the Rule of Three. Do not connect more than three strings of lights.

● Use décor rated for the right location. Products designed for indoor use should never be used outdoors.

● Inspect last year’s lights. Check for frayed cords, cracked sockets or evidence of rodent damage.

● Use proper clips. Don’t attach lights with nails or staples, as this can pierce the wiring.

● Keep kids and pets away from cords. Pets may chew through wires; children may pull or play with decorations.

● Turn lights off before bed or when leaving the house. This is one of the easiest ways to reduce risk.

● Store décor safely after the season. Electrical decorations deteriorate over time if left exposed to moisture or damage.

“Holiday decorating is a wonderful tradition, but safety should always come first,” Larose said. “Avoid overloading outlets or circuits with multiple extension cords, and never exceed the recommended wattage. Simple steps go a long way to reduce electrical risks.”

Beyond holiday décor, the ESA is reminding residents that a licensed electrical contractor should handle any electrical repairs or installations. These contractors are the only people legally permitted to perform electrical work for others in Ontario.

“So whether it’s a new build, a renovation or storm-related repairs, we recommend hiring a licensed electrical contractor,” Larose said. “They’ll make sure the work is done safely, compliantly and with the necessary permits.”

As the festive season ramps up, Larose hopes Ontarians will slow down long enough to make sure their celebrations are safe as well as joyful.

“Taking a few simple precautions can keep your home – and loved ones – safe and bright this season.”