Holiday Wishes for Good Health

What would be the one thing we’d wish for to make the world a healthier place? Unhesitatingly, it would be peace. Peace in the world and all our homes, schools and workplaces – peace everywhere. If so-called humankind weren’t so busy cultivating hate, we would have a lot more resources for taking care of ourselves and each other.

But this is not going to happen, so let’s try for something simpler. Next on our wish list? It would be to curb the smoking of tobacco. Anyone still smoking needs to ask themselves why. There are simply no good answers. If it’s you, and you are having trouble quitting, then be open to and ask for help. There’s ample help available. As for the tobacco companies and the governments who tax them, they should get on with more commendable pursuits.

What would be next? It would be the bathroom scale. We wish Santa would deliver one to every house on Earth. How magical would it be if the kitchen cupboard doors automatically locked when the scale tipped past a healthy weight?

If we had another wish, we’d use it to tickle everyone’s funny bone. How remarkable a good laugh is for your well-being. Try giving smiles to those around you and see how contagious it is.

Sadly, many of these things will not be found under the Christmas tree. We seem to be headed for another year of turmoil. But this is, after all, the time of year for joy. And truth be told, everyday in many places around the world, there are remarkable medical accomplishments that deserve recognition. Here are just a few to warm your hearts.

There’s no question that science is advancing at a remarkable pace. A breakthrough to cure cancer remains elusive, but there is growing hope for other problems. Take Schizophrenia, for example, where new drug treatments are proving effective in addressing symptoms without causing common side effects.

Innovative drugs to manage diabetes have shown extraordinary results in clinical trials and on countless Instagram accounts. The effect of these drugs in reducing body weight marks a game-changing step in metabolic health management, with implications significantly lower diabetes risk and for combating related conditions like heart disease and kidney disease.

Advances in data science and artificial intelligence (AI) are also having an impact. Some new diagnostic AI tools can predict therapy benefits and inform patients of expected outcomes. One such tool uses patient health records and biopsy images to help patients with prostate cancer determine their treatment plans. Colon cancer takes a deadly toll on those who neglect early screening tests. But these tests are getting easier thanks to success in the use of AI to detect colon cancer early using blood tests instead of screening with fecal samples.

While scientists push these frontiers, we’ll remind you of the simple things you can do in your own home to be health-minded over the holidays. First, as always, eat well. That means, don’t overindulge in fatty foods and sugary calorie-laden treats. Try using small plates to control potions of delicious holiday meals. Stay active, manage stress, and get regular sleep. These are the standard ingredients of a healthy holiday that should be carried forward through the entire year.

But there’s one more concern that always needs your attention. Avoidable accidents inevitably ruin the season for many unfortunate people, and its especially awful when the victims are children and at-risk seniors. Have a look around your home for the culprits that cause these accidents and take preventive measures.

To all our readers, may you enjoy the holidays!

