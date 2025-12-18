Holiday Smile Cookies Smiles at BBBS

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

Owners of the four Prince Albert Tim Hortons franchises gathered on Dec. 11 to present Big Brothers Big Sisters Prince Albert with the proceeds from their annual Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign.

“There are only a few of us (local franchisees) left, so it’s always important to give back to the people (and) give back to the community that keeps you going,” Cheryl Sander, one of the franchise owners said. “The Holiday Smile cookies raise great money. It is a huge fundraiser. The people have been very supportive.”

Sander said her father, herself and her family own the four Tim Horton franchises in Prince Albert. Her father has been running the business since 1992 and they have been supporting local Charity organizations each year.

Big Brothers Big Sisters received the proceeds from this year’s sale. BBBS Development Coordinator Natasha Thomson said they were thrilled to be selected.

“It’s absolutely wonderful to receive this support from Tim Hortons and the community from buying cookies,” Thomson said. “We are so delighted to have this funding coming into our organization. Thank you for making somebody smile in our community.”

Thomson said that the funding will “help our children and youths in entrepreneurial programs and in one on one mentoring.”

The BBS is an organization that offers one on one mentoring for children and youths of age 6-18 with a volunteer mentor. They also offer youth programs, small group programs to help the youth also receive support and encouragement and have a developmental relationship.

“We are so appreciative to the owners of Tim Horton for selecting our organization and working with us. They are a wonderful partner and we just can’t thank them enough for their support,’ Thomson said. ” Currently we are looking for volunteers to match the children in 2026 in our community, in school programming.”

With the success of the Christmas Smile Cookie Campaign, the Tim Hortons franchisees plan to host another campaign in the spring.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca