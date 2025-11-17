Holiday smile Cookie Week launches in Prince Albert with focus on youth support

Holiday Smile Cookie Week returned to Prince Albert on Monday morning as city officials, volunteers, and Tim Hortons staff gathered to decorate the first batch of cookies that will raise money for local youth programs. The weeklong campaign runs from November 17 to 23, with two-dollar Holiday Smile Cookies being sold at Tim Hortons locations across the city. All proceeds stay in Prince Albert to support Big Brothers and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.



Mayor Bill Powalinsky helped launch the campaign at the Tim Hortons on Marquis Road, where he spoke about how the fundraiser fits into the city’s goals. He said the community benefits from initiatives that build connections between residents and support youth who may not have consistent adult role models.



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Mayor Bill Powalinsky and Big Brothers Big Sisters Development Coordinator Natasha Thomson decorate Holiday Smile Cookies together during the opening event.

“We want to be a safe city, a healthy city, and a city of opportunity.” Powalinsky said during the event. “Big Brothers and Big Sisters gives young people the support they need. This program is life-changing, and this kickoff is one of the most significant efforts this commuity does to help youth come along.”

Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Mayor Bill Powalinsky decorates a Holiday Smile Cookie during the campaign launch at Tim Hortons on Marquis Road on Monday morning.



Powalinsky said he is encouraged by the number of community groups and businesses that take part every year by placing orders, volunteering, or promoting the campaign. He said partnerships between sectors help build a stronger and more connected Prince Albert.

“We get so much better results when community stakeholders work together,” he said. “That is the kind of PA that I want to see and the kind of PA that I do see.”

Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

A member of the Prince Albert Police Service helps prepare Holiday Smile Cookies during the opening event.



Big Brothers and Big Sisters Development Coordinator Natasha Thomson said being selected as a Holiday Smile Cookie recipient is a major opportunity for the organization. She said the funds directly support local mentoring programs, as well as Tim’s camps that focus on leadership and positive youth development.



“Hundreds of cookies are sold here and all across Canada. We are delighted to be the recipient of this campaign,” Thomson said. “One hundred percent of the proceeds go to charity, and both causes help young people with support, confidence, and mental wellness.”

Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Mayor Bill Powalinsky speaks with Prince Albert Police Service staff as they help prepare cookies during the Holiday Smile Cookie kickoff.



Thompson said community volunteers, including staff from the Prince Albert Police Service, help keep up with the volume of cookie orders by assisting with decorating in the mornings. She said the campaign works because residents, businesses, and volunteers all take part in small ways that add up to a meaningful result.



She encouraged residents to stop in for a cookie or place a group order to bring back to workplaces, families, or friends. Order forms are available through the Big Brothers Big Sisters website.



Powalinsky said the community can make a strong impact throughout the week.



“Come in and support the cause today, tomorrow, and for the rest of the week,” he said. “Buy as many cookies as your doctor will allow you and continue to support the important work happening in our community.

Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Mayor Bill Powalinsky buys a Holiday Smile Cookie during Monday morning’s campaign launch at Tim Hortons on Marquis Road.