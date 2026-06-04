Hold on to hope

Today is Audacity to Hope Day. This is the day to take a look at your dreams and hopes for the future, and have the audacity to hope that they can be accomplished.

This special day originated with Barack Obama, who published the book “The Audacity to Hope: Thoughts on Reclaiming the American Dream.” The book was published in 2006 when Obama was a senator and his own audacity to hope led him to be the first black president of the United States of America. He adapted the phrase “audacity of hope” from a sermon by pastor Jeremiah Wright, “… To take the one string you have left and to have the audacity to hope…”

The book focusses on the political world and understanding ones opponent’s point of view and building mutual respect. The book’s underlying theme is to defy the odds and have the audacity to create change.

That is what this day is all about. No matter how dire something may seem, have the audacity to hope. This is the perfect day to dream of the future you want and to have the audacity to put into action ways to make it happen.

Get together with friends or family and create a vision board with the things that you hope will come true.

Have the audacity to get back up after a failure and do something new that helps you toward your dream.

Help someone you know who is losing hope by sharing positive goals and “never quit” attitude.

Audacity to Hope day invites people to tap into the stubborn, shining strength that shows up when life gets complicated. It celebrates the human ability to face setbacks with courage, imagine something better and take practical steps toward it, even when confidence feels shaky.

The day is also about acknowledging hard seasons in your life, without letting them have the final word. Difficult experiences can become raw material for growth, creativity, and empathy. Audacity to Hope Day encourages reflection on personal aspirations, then nudges those hopes out of the “someday” category and into small actions.

Share your dreams with others perhaps as a conversation starter at the dinner table. Encourage others to tell their stories. Write a letter of encouragement to someone. Get involved in community service. Hold on to hope. Source: holidaysmart.com