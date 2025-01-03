Hogeboom, Weiss capture U18 provincial curling titles

It was a day of celebration at the Prince Albert Curling Club as the final matches of the U18 Provincial Championships took place on Monday afternoon.

Team Hogeboom from the Moose Jaw Curling Club took home the girls title with a 7-3 win over Team Wood from the Sutherland Curling Club in the final.

It was the third meeting of the weekend between the two teams as Team Wood has previously defeated Hogeboom 10-1 and 7-4.

In order to reach the final, Hogeboom defeated North Battleford’s Team Semeniuk 8-7 in the semi-final.

Skip Kaylee Hogeboom says she thought her team handled the pressure in the big moments well and made the right shots when it counted.

“I think we handled it extremely well. We are not a team who lets one loss or one bad end bring us down for the rest of the spiel and so I think that how we curled and how we stayed positive and just overall how well we did in this spiel is awesome.”

Team Hogeboom consists of skip Kaylee Hogeboom, Third Abby Hogeboom, second Payton Fisher, Lead Callista McQueen and Alternate Kelsey McQueen.

The team features several family connections as Kaylee and Abby Hogeboom are sisters, along with Callista and Kelsey McQueen.

Kaylee says the bond the team shares off the ice helps them when they step foot in the curling rink.

“I think it makes communication a lot easier, but also a little different because we are sisters, but the bond is so special because we’re family.”

Team Hogeboom finished the weekend with a total record of 6-2, the only losses they had on the weekend were against Team Wood. Kaylee says it was a special feeling to finish the weekend on top.

“It’s very rewarding, especially because we weren’t ranked super high in the standings when we came into provincials, so it was wonderful to win and get the Sask jersey.”

Both Team Wood and Team Hogeboom will advance to the U18 Curling National Championships at the Nutana Curling Club in Saskatoon from Feb. 16-22.

Weiss knocks off Heisler in boys final

On the boys side of the draw, it was Esterhazy’s Team Weiss taking home the title with a 6-4 victory over Moose Jaw’s Team Heisler in the final.

Skip Brandon Weiss says it was a tremendous feeling to slip on the Team Saskatchewan jacket after the victory.

“It’s so special. We put in so much work together, so many hours put in, and just to come on top, it’s just surreal. It’s just amazing. I can’t really put it into words, it’s an awesome feeling.”

On the weekend, Team Weiss posted a 6-1 record with their lone setback coming against Martensville’s Team Derksen on Sunday night.

“We were consistent.” Weiss explained in an interview with the Daily Herald after the final on Monday. “We were all dialed in and we were just ready to go every game. We were locked in and we just had everything going and everything came together this weekend.”

Team Weiss consisted of skip Brandon Weiss, third Josh Lusser, second Carter Nelson and lead Eli Chomos.

As the weekend got on and the shots became more crucial, Weiss says he gave a lot of credit to their coach for keeping them calm in the big moments.

“I give credit to our coach (Mark Weiss.) He calms us down pretty good. I don’t really get nervous. I’ve always been on the lighter pressure side, so I’ll always find a way to calm myself down. I don’t know how I do it, but it just happened.”

Team Weiss and Team Heisler have qualified for the U18 Curling National Championships at the Nutana Curling Club in Saskatoon from Feb. 16-22.

