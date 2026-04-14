‘Hockey Town North’ faithful on fire for Raiders in series against Blades

When the fans of the Prince Albert Raiders are at their best, they truly do give the Raiders hockey team a boost on the ice.

Way back in the summer of 2001, I met Reg Martsinkiw who was the founder of the Raiders. When you talk to Martsinkiw, he will tell you there were a lot of folks that played a part in getting the Raiders rolling way back in 1971 that created the base for the team to grow into what it is today. With that noted, Martsinkiw was the man that got everything rolling from the start, so I’ll always believe it is proper to recognize him as the founder of the community owned team.

One of the first lessons I learned from Martsinkiw was that the fans were a part of the journey the Raiders are on. The fans are part of the Raiders family. When the fans rally around the team, it helps make all the success the Raiders have had possible.

The work Martsinkiw and the first Raiders board of directors did was apparent in that first season in the SJHL resulting in the atmosphere at the new built Comuniplex that is still seen to this day in the same building now famously known by its current name in the Art Hauser Centre. When the Raiders hosted their first game at their storied and historic home rink on December 12, 1971, 3,000 people turned out and sat on cement slabs where the first “Smarty box” seats were installed about midway in that first decade for the club.

When the Raiders fell in Game 6 of a second round series in the 1972 SJHL playoffs at home against the Melville Millionaires, over 3,600 fans came out to that contest cheering on the Raiders sitting on those cement slabs.

Fast forward to the current day with the Raiders having played in the major junior ranks since 1982, Prince Albert claimed the first two games of a best-of-seven WHL Eastern Conference Semifinal Series against their archrivals the Saskatoon Blades by scores of 6-1 and 3-0 on Friday and Saturday respectively. The sellout crowd of 3,299 spectators at the Hauser, which has 2,580 seats, was raucous for both games.

The fans were on point creating great energy for the host side to ride off of. It was a good type of passionate energy, where the fans of the Blades could feel comfortable watching the contest in the building as well knowing they would get some good-natured teasing. Blades fans kind of know there will be reminders that their team hasn’t won any league championships or Memorial Cup titles as CHL champions since their team’s creation in 1964.

The Raiders faithful created the Hauser’s unique supportive and raucous atmosphere that fans of opposing teams and tourist junior hockey fans want to see. It makes the Hauser one of those places across the CHL you must see a game in.

The P.A. fans also brought creative signs like “The only thing Saskatoon can hit is an overpass!” and “Can’t spell Blades without an L.”

Of course, Blades starting netminder Evan Gardner drew lots of attention I think he didn’t expect after saying in a press conference before the series began that he hates the Raiders and he thought all his teammates felt the same way. Gardner was really just giving an honest answer to a question with regards to the rivalry between the Blades and Raiders.

To be fair, Theo Fleury back in the day and Matthew Tkachuk in the current day have said way worse and would ultimately succeed in their roles as being agitators. Those two are looking to create mayhem.

The boos Gardner got were the equivalent to the extremely loud boos bad guy wrestler Dominik Mysterio receives just by showing up at a WWE live event without even saying or doing anything. Still, that type of passion is fun and creates an atmosphere at events you want to go to and be part of.

Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

Saskatoon Blades centre Cooper Williams (No. 16) avoids a check from Prince Albert Raiders winger Owen Corkish (No. 32) during Saskatoon’s 3-0 loss at the Art Hauser Centre on Saturday.

In Game 2 on Saturday, one Raiders fan had the sign of the night in that contest that said, “We love you Gardner,” and in brackets the word “genuinely” was written. That basically acknowledged that there is a deep down fun element to everything that is going on. It was also another sign that the Raiders faithful are on top of their game.

Raiders head coach Ryan McDonald said the fans have been “electric” in the first two games of the series against the Blades. Having been born and raised in Prince Albert and having played for the Under-18 AAA Mintos and the Raiders, McDonald has seen his share of great crowds at the Hauser. He loved how the fans were in Games 1 and 2 against the Blades.

“They (the fans) support us through thick and thin and have done a tremendous job all year and really rally around our guys,” said McDonald. “Our guys really appreciate their support.”

Owen Corkish, who is a Raiders 18-year-old right-winger from Cottage Grove, Minn., has been impressed by the Raiders faithful. One of the biggest things that caught his attention is how the fans hang out in the building after games to see the three star selections.

“I actually got goosebumps,” said Corkish. “Usually, you end a game and people are trying to get out of the parking lot, trying to get home.

“It was unbelievable. They were doing the three stars there and just the amount of people that are there and the amount of people that want to support us even after the game, it is really just a special place to play. I’m just proud to be here.”

Matyas Man is a Raiders 19-year-old import rookie defenceman from Ostrava in Czechia, and he has become a fan favourite in “Hockey Town North.” He said he gets an energy rush from the crowd.

“The fans are amazing, like crazy,” said Man. “I never felt like that good in a building.

“The atmosphere is amazing, and they’re really good.”

Man admitted when he sees a big crow at the Hauser his thoughts revolve around that the team needs to play well for all the people that came out. He doesn’t want to let the fans down, and he said it helps a lot when they are engaged with the game like they were in the first two contests in the series with the Blades.

“You’re a little bit under pressure because of all the fans, but it is really good to play for them,” said Man.

Now, the series with the Blades switched over to the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon. Games 3 and 4 of the series will be played there on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively for a 7 p.m. start time on both nights.

The Raiders faithful are already putting in the work to infiltrate the rival rink that is just a 75 minute drive south on Highway 11. There have been times the vehicle convoy of Raiders fans have turned that NHL sized facility into another home venue for the Prince Albert side, especially in the post-season.

If the Raiders fans are able to pull that feat off again, the Raiders on the ice might be able to make the series with the Blades a short one.

On Monday, the WHL announced that Raiders star import netminder Michael Orsulak was named the league’s goaltender of the week. He stopped 16 shots in the Raiders 6-1 victory over the Blades in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal Series. Orsulak denied all 15 shots sent his way in a 3-0 victory over the Blades in Game 2 on Wednesday. Thanks to those performances, the product from Tremosna, Czechia, has posted a 6-1 record, a 1.57 goals against average, a .911 save percentage and two shutouts so far in the WHL Playoffs. Orsulak has been named the WHL’s goaltender of the week twice so far in the 2025-26 campaign.

On Monday, the WHL announced Prince George Cougars star right-winger Terik Parascak was named the league’s player of the week. He recorded four goals and two assists helping the Cougars go on the road and stun the Penticton Vees in the first two games of a best-of-seven Western Conference Semifinal Series. The Cougars took Game 1 of the set 4-1 on Friday and posted a 6-2 victory in Game 2 on Saturday. Parascak had two goals and one assist in the Game 1 win and another two goals and one assist in the Game 2 victory.

On Monday, the WHL announced Everett Silvertips import left-winger Matias Vanhanen has been named the league’s rookie of the week. Vanhanen posted two goals and two assists helping the Silvertips take the first two games at home of their best-of-seven Western Conference Semifinal Series against the Kelowna Rockets, who will host the CHL championship tournament – the Memorial Cup. The Silvertips claimed a 4-1 victory in Game 1 on Friday and posted a 4-2 win in Game 2 on Saturday. Vanhanen had two goals and one assist in Game 1 and collected one helper in Game 2.

Darren Steinke is a Saskatoon-based freelance sportswriter and photographer with more than 25 years of experience covering the WHL. He blogs frequently at stankssermon.blogspot.com.