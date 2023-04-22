Hoback recognizes Prince Albert and area residents with Platinum Jubilee Medals

Prince Albert Member of Parliament Randy Hoback recognized over 30 deserving individuals with Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medals at the EA Rawlinson Centre on Friday evening.

Hoback was presenting the Federal version of the Medal which is not the same as the provincial version and he took nominations for the riding through social media and letters.

“This is a tribute evening to show appreciation to the people of my riding of Prince Albert, you know everybody here was nominated by somebody in the community be it their co-worker, a friend, a neighbour, somebody who has seen you give and give back to your community over and over again and thought it would be appropriate that you receive such a medal as this,” Hoback said in his speech before the awards were handed out.

“It was an honour for us in the riding of Prince Albert and me as your M.P to be able to give this to the recipients here tonight. It has so much symbolism, the Queen herself was a person that gave so much of her life, her entire life was giving back to the community, it was serving others,” Hoback said.

Among those receiving the honour were 2021 Prince Albert Citizen of the Year Marie Mathers and 2022 Prince Albert Citizen of the Year Marj Bodnarchuk.

Bodnarchuk acknowledged that everyone else recognized was a worthy recipient.

“Just think about this, all of these wonderful people who have been contributing for decades and decades and they are still hard at it no matter how up in years they get they still have the energy and the mental drive to keep going even more. And I don’t know where else in Canada you would have such a large percentage of the population dedicated to volunteering and to go on and on and on and just make this just the most fabulous place to live,” she explained.

Both Bodnarchuk and Mathers have also received the Queen’s Jubilee Medal at the provincial level.

Mathers said that everyone else deserved the recognition as much as her.

“Like I said before I don’t know why these other people are better qualified than me,” Mathers said.

Bodnarchuk explained that there are several people who have not yet been recognized.

“There is dozens upon dozens of more Prince Albert and community citizens that have yet to be recognized and I’m certain they will in future years but it’s a very very busy community and we have opportunities here to be involved in just about anything and everything. And it’s easy to become involved and it’s easy to help out,” Bodnarchuk said.

“We have all of these wonderful people being recognized and I think it will inspire a lot of other people especially the younger generations to want to get involved in things and contribute,” she added.

Bodarchuk’s friend and fellow board member at the Prince Albert Science Centre Jan Olekso also received a medal

“And she is busy with the church and she is busy with the Exhibition Association and she’s busy withe the retired teacher’s association and she just helps out in all sorts of situations in the community when asked,” Bodnarchuk said.

Mather, who is a long time Prince Albert Legion volunteer saw several Legion members receive recognition including veteran Clarence Jackson and volunteer Pat Lunny.

“Pat I have worked with her for quite a few years in the Legion and we are both federal retiree people and she doesn’t take no seat. I have been president, vice president,” Mathers said.

Bodnarchuk thought the Queen’s Jubilee Medal is a great way to remember Queen Elizabeth II.

“It’s a great celebration and I was thinking about the Queen having a 70th Anniversary, a Platinum Anniversary of her reign and it is something that is really really rare that you would get a world leader that has that many years of consistent reign and service and we are actually living to see this. And we are enjoying so much recognition because of what she did, her work and her life,” Bodnarchuk sad.

“I’m so glad that we have now federal recognition through Randy Hoback and his efforts to acknowledge the Queen’s years of service and what an inspiration she was to all of us,” she added.

Also receiving a medal was 2020 Citizen of the Year winner Margaret Ferguson and former Citizen of the Year Malcolm Jenkins.

Hoback will be in Tisdale on Saturday to recognize deserving people from that section of his riding including residents of Melfort, Tisdale, Nipawin, Carrot River and other communities.