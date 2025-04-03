Hit comedy about depression coming to Humboldt

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

HUMBOLDT – A comedy about depression, Every Brilliant Thing, by Duncan Macmillan, with Johnny Donahoe, is touring to 19 communities across Saskatchewan this spring and it will be coming to the Humboldt & District Gallery on Thurs., April 17 at 7:30 p.m., brought to you by the Humboldt Area Arts Council.

“You’re seven years old. Mum’s in hospital. Dad says she’s ‘done something stupid’. She finds it hard to be happy. You start a list of everything brilliant about the world. Everything worth living for. 1. Ice Cream. 2. Roller Coasters. 3. Peeing in the lake and nobody knows… You leave it on her pillow. You know she’s read it because she’s corrected your spelling.”

Twenty years and thousands of things later, the list takes on a life of its own.

“Patrons will be drawn into this astonishingly funny comedy about depression, gratitude, and the lengths we go to for those we love,” said Rachel Wormsbecher, Humboldt museum supervisor.

Audiences across western Canada have been captivated by this exhilarating solo performance that’s like no other – a deep dive into emotional well-being through wit, wisdom and hilarity. Theatre’s power to bring people together in loving respect is vividly alive in this play, undoing stigma around mental illness it said in the news release.

This performance is brought to you by the Organization of Saskatchewan Arts Councils (OSAC) and is sponsored by the Humboldt Chapter of the Saskatchewan Association Social Workers and Friends of the Museum & Gallery.

OSAC celebrated 50 years as an organization in 2018 and has nurtured the traditions of presenting excellence in the performing arts for adults, children and family audiences in various genres and disciplines. OSAC annually presents over 300 live community and school performances, attended by a total audience of approximately 75,000.

Audience Advisory: This play contains discussions about severe depression and is not suitable for young children. Recommended for ages 14+. An active listener will be present in case anyone wants someone to talk to during or after the performance.