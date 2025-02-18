History of ambulance care and Parkland Ambulance discussed at Coffee and Conversation

After recently celebrating their 50th Anniversary, representatives from Parkland Ambulance had a chance to give residents an inside look at the organization’s history during the Prince Albert Historical Museum’s Coffee and Conversation on Sunday.

Lyle Karasiuk, Director of Logistics and Public Affairs for Parkland Ambulance said the talk covered a “good portion” of that history, with a focus on the relationships they built in the community, and where the organization came from.

Parkland Ambulance celebrated their 50th Anniversary in November, 2024 so the talk still occurred during their 50th year and the cold did not stop people from coming out.

“It’s a great time to get out on cold winters day to share some of the history of Parkland Ambulance with some really good folks,” Karasiuk said.

“When we look back at 50 years, the first thing that comes to mind is how we’ve changed in terms of just simply technology, where we are now, change as in staff size of staff, and change in how we respond to what is an emergency and what we do.”

Kararsiuk will start his 37th year with Parkland on July 1, 2025. He has seen changes in his time with the organization.

“We are at the Historical Museum where we talk about the history and we talk about where things are in our community and just think of how we’ve evolved, how the community has evolved, how the community still takes great pride in itself, and how we take pride in being part of our community,” he said. “I’m very grateful for our response to the community and being part of our community.”

By showing some video created by Big Drum Media and some slides, Karasiuk’s presentation became more of free flowing discussion with Karasiuk engaging the audience.

The history of Parkland Ambulance is the history of ambulance care in Prince Albert but also predates the arrival of the Dutchak family and Parkland Ambulance.

“I’ve got a couple slides actually from the museum somebody dug up,” Karasiuk explained. “Ambulance services really began way back in the ’40s in this community. In fact, we’ve got some from the archives, some pictures of original ambulances. I think they’re about 1943, something like that.

“Prior to Parkland Ambulance coming in 1974 there was already an existing service, so the concept of having an ambulance to convey sick and injured people from where they were to a hospital is not a new concept,” he added.

He explained that the idea of the ambulance to take people to the place where they could be taken care of dates back to war and transporting the injured.

Karaisuk said Parkland has become connected to the community of Prince Albert.

“Our history as an organization beginning on Nov. 21, 1974 certainly alludes itself to where we’ve been in the community and what I think, hopefully, the community appreciates as being part of because we’re just not your emergency ambulance service. We’ve played huge part in in many functions and many organisations and just being part of the community,” Karaisuk said.

He said one of the mottos for the organization is ‘We Care for You’ and that stretches beyond just the service to also having staff give back to the community. He said the talk on Sunday was an example.

“That’s exactly what we’re doing, giving back to the community. We receive a lot from the community. I mean, we’re grateful to be part of the community, but giving back is what we want to do and what we continue to do and hope for the next 50 years from now we’ll continue to do that role in the community,” he said.

Parkland Ambulance did not begin in Prince Albert but rather in Blaine Lake because of an accident involving members of the Dutchak family. From there, the family began running ambulance services in communities like Spiritwood, Rosthern, Saskatoon, and of course, Prince Albert.

“As we’ve evolved, the family has still stayed in in many of the communities,” Karasiuk said.

Karasiuk added that the family and employees of Parkland Ambulance were and always will be a part of Prince Albert.

“The family has been part of this community for 50 years as well and will continue to as long as they are around they’re going to be part of this community, giving back and being part of so many organisations as our staff are each and every year,” he said.

The next Coffee and Conversation will discuss the history of railroads in Prince Albert with Dave Zulkoskey on March 12.