Historic Post Office Dessert Cafe debuts in Melfort

Residents in Melfort will be treated to a fun event called the Historic Post Office Dessert Cafe on June 19 from 5-8 p.m.

The event is organized by the Historic Post Office Advocacy Group in Melfort. Group chair Gailmarie Anderson said they will hold the event in conjunction with the Show and Shine Car Show that is happening on Main Street.

“We will be celebrating the post office building itself and letting the public into it to see the renovations that have been done so far and to tell them about what our plans are for the future,” Anderson explained.

There event will include refreshments, pies, ice cream floats, iced coffee and somethings for the kids. Music will be provided by Doug Holoien and the Hometowners.

“It is important for the public to know that we exist to preserve the Historic building,” Anderson said. “We are looking for the community support as it will help us to renovate the historic building for community use.

“This event will also raise our profile in the community and around the area as well as help raise funds for the renovation of the historic building.”

Currently, part of the building is being used by the youth groups and arts groups.

As part of its programs for fundraising for the year, the advocacy group will be organizing a series of events which will include an auction and barbecue in the post office in November. The Christmas Castle will also return to the historic building in December.

Anderson said funds raised from the event go into either building renovations or supporting other charities.

The group has not fixed a particular target for this fundraiser but they are expecting the Melfort Community to rise up as usual and support the work being done by the Advocacy group in preserving the building.

“We are very proud to be restoring and maintaining the historic building,” Anderson said. “It’s a legacy for us and for the future generation, The Historic building profiles Melfort and it shows that we care about our community and want to preserve it for the future generation.”

The music and dessert cafe will be the first time partnering with the Show and Shine Car show in Downtown Melfort.