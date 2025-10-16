Historic partnership unites Muskeg Lake Cree Nation and Town of Blaine Lake

The Muskeg Lake Cree Nation and the Town of Blaine Lake have formalized their long-standing friendship by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at building a stronger future together.

The signing took place on September 18, marking what both communities called a “historic step forward” in working together on shared priorities such as housing, economic development, recreation, and community well-being.

Chief Kelly Wolfe of Muskeg Lake Cree Nation said the agreement recognizes the deep ties between the two communities and offers a path to move forward in unity.

“Our communities have always been neighbours.” Wolfe said, “But this agreement allows us to walk forward in a good way together with a shared vision.”

Blaine Lake Mayor Tom Mayer said the MOU represents an opportunity to strengthen cooperation and create tangible benefits for residents on both sides.

“We are excited to work closer with Muskeg Lake Cree Nation to find opportunities that support growth, enhance services, and strengthen our communities,” Mayer said.

Officials say the agreement will guide future discussions around shared services, new development opportunities, and cultural collaboration. It is also expected to improve local planning for housing and recreation while encouraging sustainable, long-term growth.

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from both communities, including Elder Dolores Sand, Chief Kelly Wolfe, Mayor Tom Mayer, Muskeg Lake councillors Carol Lafond, Curtis Lafond, Kim Greyeyes, and communications officer Nolan Kenny, along with Blaine Lake councillors Jack Androsoff and Barry Glencross.

The MOU was described as a proud milestone, celebrating respect, partnership, and a shared vision for the future.