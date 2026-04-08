Hip Hop artist Tony Tootoosis is making moves in music and culture

Chevi Rabbit

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Alberta Native News

Tony Tootoosis, born Anthony Tootoosis and known professionally as Tony Toosick is from Poundmaker First Nation; he grew up between Thunderchild, Saskatchewan, and Edmonton, Alberta.

His music reflects both his Indigenous roots and the streets he knew growing up.

“A lot of my music reflects Indigenous culture and humour, but it also has street references,” he says. “I’m a powwow musician, audio engineer, and skateboarder. I like to think of myself as a bit of an activist – I speak my mind and stand up for what’s right in our community. Other than that, I’m just a free person.”

His start in music began early, learning guitar through a friend who was a punk rock fan and exploring heavy metal, pop, and rock. Rap was always part of his life, too.

“My older brother and his friends would rap battles all the time, and I got involved in that scene as a kid,” Tony recalls.

That mix of musical influences laid the foundation for the unique, versatile style he produces today.

A turning point came about nine years ago when his daughter brought him to his first powwow for a family reunion.

“I didn’t think I’d be dancing, but my late uncle Aaron McGillivray had an outfit for one of his sons and asked me to dance. That experience completely changed my life. I got sober, gave up alcohol and drugs, and began seeing life differently. I realized I had a niche fan base within the Indigenous community – more and more people were connecting with my music and culture. From there, I made it my mission to show the community how deep my artistry could go and started shaping my work to speak directly to that audience.”

Performing has become a core part of Tony’s life, and he uses every opportunity to inspire others.

“There’s something about adrenaline,” Tony says. “Excitement and fear feel the same. I turn that nervousness into energy. Sometimes it’s a big crowd, sometimes just a few people, and sometimes you don’t know what to expect until you step on stage. For me, performing is about taking nothing and turning it into something – that moment on stage is everything.”

Tony’s music is as dynamic as his life.

“I have a positive, well-rounded vibe,” he says. “I cover everything – from sad breakup songs to heavy bangers. I just want people to have a good time and enjoy a full experience. I recently released a 20-song album with acoustic tracks, love songs, a diss record, and some amazing beats I made all from scratch. I handle the recording, mixing, and mastering myself. Anyone can do this – you just need to take the time, step out of your comfort zone, and try something new.”

Stepping out of his comfort zone has been a recurring theme in Tony’s life.

“Last year was my breakout year as a powwow dancer,” he says. “I didn’t see myself accomplishing some of the things I did on the powwow trail, hearing my name called out at the winner’s table. That’s actually the theme of the first song on my album – you hear real-life recordings from the powwow trail. Two or three years ago, I wasn’t a powwow dancer. Five years ago, I was lost in the sauce, a wandering spirit. I turned my life around and got back on the powwow trail unexpectedly – and looked at what I achieved. Now with music, I plan to do the same: take risks, step out of my comfort zone, and see where it takes me.”

Tony is already looking ahead.

“I’ve got Volume 2 coming soon, plus an EP I’ll be releasing in a couple of weeks,” he says. “I’ve been writing more and more music. Last year, I spent a lot of time on the powwow trail, which took away from my music, and I realized so many songs didn’t make the album. That’s why part two is already on the way. Beyond music, I’m working on a clothing company called Powwow Famous, and we’re also pressing skateboards. I’m excited to dive further into the skateboarding world and create products for that community as well.”

For Tony, the message is clear: embrace your culture, stay true to yourself, and never stop creating.

“My music is out on Spotify and Apple Music under Tony Toosick,” he says. “If you ever see me in public, come say hello, say what’s up, take a picture – I’m a friendly guy. Most importantly, just be true to yourself and your culture. Sobriety, education, and culture – that’s the key to life for me right now. Keep your head up, keep moving forward, and always speak your truth.”

Listen & Follow:

Find Anthony “Tony Toosick” Tootoosis’ music on Spotify and Apple Music under Tony Toosick. Follow him on Instagram: @tonytoosick