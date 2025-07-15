Hillsburgh farm rescues thousands of retired racehorses over 25 years

Isabel Buckmaster

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

GuelphToday.com

HILLSBURGH — Tucked behind a row of trees on Fifth Line lies a 100-acre retirement home for thoroughbred racehorses.

Rescuing thousands of retired racehorses for the last 25 years, the Longrun Thoroughbred Retirement Society was created by a group of horse lovers, including Edward Freeman, Debbie England, and current chairperson, Vicki Pappas.

Pappas discovered the society’s first horse, Up Pops the Devil, while working as a horseman’s liaison at Woodbine Racetrack.

“I ended up getting the horse … it was a joint effort to get this horse off the track, pay for his board and all the rest of it,” said Pappas. “Then we just decided something has to be done and we need to formalize this … 25 years and thousands of horses later, here we are.”

Home to approximately 64 thoroughbreds, not including foster farms, farm and adoption manager Lauren Millet said their horses mainly come from Woodbine Racetrack and Fort Erie, but they’ll help any horse that has raced in Canada or was Ontario-bred.

Adopting out around 40 horses a year, Millet explained the organization’s mandate is to provide Ontario thoroughbred racehorses “dignified happy retirements,” and educate the public about horses.

If they can’t take on a horse, the society works to find them a good home.

“The idea is that they come here and we can provide them with downtime, rehabilitation, basically whatever they need in order to find them a forever home for their second career,” said Millet. “Most of them are three to five years old, so they still have 20 years of life to live, and the goal is to give them what they need to transition from the racetrack to a forever home.”

Each horse receives an individual rehab program, starting out in a stall and hand walking before moving into a bigger paddock until it’s ready to be in a group and start learning under saddle, which involves walking, cantering and trotting in the ring.

Some horses take under two weeks to settle in, while others take three to six months to even transition. Injured horses can take even longer.

“At the racetrack, everything is do this, do this and now they have to figure out how to eat grass for six hours a day and amuse themselves, that kind’ve thing,” said Millet. “It’s the routine, like they’re so used to structure and here is not like this. Some horses take a little longer to adapt and that’s totally okay. That’s what we’re here for.”

While many retired horses that come to Longrun have aged out, Pappas said they also get racehorses that have retired because they’re too old, too slow, injured, or simply disliked the racehorse life.

Typically, retired racehorses go on to have breeding careers as brood mares, said Pappas.

“We try to match the horse with a person … So we want to make sure that the horse, their personality and their ability match with what the human is looking to do as well,” said Millet. “We don’t want to say pick a horse, see you later, we want the horse to succeed and have the best possible life.”

Called their “stable stars,” Longrun is also home to several Hall of Famers like Pink Lloyd, one of the greatest sprinters in Canadian racing history and the most decorated horse in racing history, winning eight trophies during his six seasons racing.

Another horse, Riker, is a two-year-old champion who came to Longrun after he was about to be sent to Puerto Rico to race, which Pappas called “the kiss of death.”

Well-supported by the industry, the home is funded by a combination of donations and 0.5 per cent of the thoroughbred purse money, which is the total amount of money paid to the winning horse owners.

“Most of our horses are very sought after as riding horses and show horses. Of course, you’re going to run into horses that are injured or don’t have the temperament, and we’re able to offer them a lifetime sanctuary,” said Pappas.

“They work really hard for our pleasure at the racetrack, so it’s our job to work really hard for them after the racetrack,” said Millet.

The organization is currently training some of its horses as therapy horses to be used in programs this fall and is fronted by Brazilian-born jockey, Eurico da Silva, who retired in 2019 after riding 11,630 races in North America and collecting over $102 million in purses, including 19 victories on Pink Lloyd.

They’re currently offering two programs: Heart Performance, which is designed for professional athletes and is intended to support their performance and well-being, and Field of Compassion, which is focused on personal growth and addiction recovery.

A new workshop will support individuals dealing with depression and addiction starting at the end of September.

“When I retired, I was walking and I was hit with a bad feeling and (my old horse) was in my mind and I realized I have to do horse therapy,” said da Silva. “When my horse shows up, my energy changes inside. And I said that is what I’m going to do.”

The organization will be holding an open house on Saturday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information is available here.

Isabel Buckmaster is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.